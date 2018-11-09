Blaze damages chef Andrew Pern's Star Inn The City restaurant in York

Fire has severely damaged a well-known York restaurant owned by patron/chef Andrew Pern, who grew up in Whitby and trained in Scarborough.

Five fire crews tackled the blaze at the Star Inn The City early this morning.

Andrew Pern soon after launching The Star Inn The City, in York

The fire was spotted by a member of the public on Lendal who called the emergency services at 5.05am. The first fire crew arrived at the scene four minutes later. They found the ground-floor kitchens well alight.

At its height, up to 25 firefighters were on the scene, including eight wearing breathing apparatus. It was put out by about 7am.

On Twitter Mr Pern posted "Unfortunately early this morning 9/11/18 we have had a fire at The Star Inn the City,York.Thank you to @NorthYorksFire for a swift response, nobody injured.Our great staff will have the place open as soon as possible, when we look forward to welcoming you back, will keep posted."

Mr Pern also has the Michelin-starred The Star at Harome and the Star Inn the Harbour at Whitby, and launched the York restaurant in 2013. He has another restaurant in York, Mr P's Curious Tavern.

The Star Inn The City, in York

He was born and grew up on a farm in the Esk Valley, north of Whitby, and studied catering at Scarborough Technical College for three years.

On its website the Star Inn The City says: "Located in the old Engine House on the edge of York’s Museum Gardens, close to the historic Lendal Bridge and Tower, The Star Inn has an enviable riverside position.

"We aim to match the setting with the best produce which God’s Own County has to offer and genuine Yorkshire hospitality for the whole package."

