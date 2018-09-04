Biker killed in crash near Bempton named as 29-year-old Bridlington man

POLICE have named the motorcyclist who died in a crash near Bempton on the Yorkshire coast at the weekend.

Andrew Tolley, 29, of Bridlington, suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the B1229 between Buckton and Bempton just before 3pm on Sunday (Sept 2).

There were no other vehicles involved.

Humberside Police said relatives of Mr Tolley, who was known as Andy, are being supported by specialist officers.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police, quoting log 364 of 2/9/18.