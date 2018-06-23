Biggest losers reach semi-final of UK contest

A super slimming couple from Whitby are seeing a lot less of each other after losing 10st 3.5lbs between them.

Their weight-loss efforts have seen them reach the semi-finals of Slimming World’s Couple of the Year 2018 competition.

Dorrie Fearnley and Barrie Tostevin before their weight-loss journey.

As one of just 28 couples to make it to the semi-finals, Barrie Tostevin and Dorrie Fearnley believe the secret of their success was getting support from one another as well as in group.

Barrie and Dorrie were voted as their Slimming World group’s Couple of the Year 2018 by their fellow members. Following their selection they were invited to represent Whitby at the national semi-finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire.

Barrie, 27, who lost 5st 1lb, says: “While I’d been feeling uncomfortable about my weight for some time, I never really felt quite ready to do anything about it. However, as soon as I realised Dorrie was unhappy with her weight too, it made sense to try to tackle it together.

“Slimming World seemed the perfect fit for us. We could go as a couple and support each other along the way – as well as benefitting from the group’s support.”

Dorrie, 29, who lost 5st 2.5lbs, added: “I must admit it was almost a bit of a relief when I discovered Barrie was feeling down about his weight too.

“Joining Slimming World was one of the best decisions we have ever made.”