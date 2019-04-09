BBC cameras to film alternative model contest as Whitby Goth Weekend celebrates its silver anniversary

Thousands of people will descend upon town once again this weekend as Whitby Goth Weekend celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The BBC Travel Show will be in Whitby to film a piece about the alternative model of the year contest, which is on at Whitby Rifle Club tomorrow.

Whitby Goths Festival . Becky Allen takes in the view near the 199 steps in Whitby. .pic Richard Ponter

Andrew Dyke and Alan Lee Ogden, stars of the controversial Channel 4 TV series Britain’s Benefit Tenants, will be among the throng, making quite the spectacle.

Soon to feature as part of a new BBC daytime TV series, set to air later this spring, the pair, along with other noted media faces, will be hosting the biannual Saturday night party at Abbey Wharf.

Following last October’s smash hit event House of Dracula, this weekend’s event will be inspired by the Jim Henson classic Labyrinth, which stared Jennifer Connelly, the iconic David Bowie and a host of hilarious puppets.

To further enhance the theme, Bowie tribute act ‘Starman’ David Live will be on hand to ensure that there is Dancing in the Streets until the small hours.

The event is free from 7pm, although FastPass Queue jump wristbands guarantee entry and VIP Tickets are available for those looking for an upgraded experience.

The Met in Whitby will also be getting in on the action, as Famous Monsters perform the hits of Misfits while Siouxsie and the Budgiees will also entertain revellers over the weekend.

And of course – the regular bizarre bazaar returns at Whitby Leisure Centre and at the Brunswick Centre.

Whitby’s Green Dragon ale house has plenty to quench the thirst with tasting events on every evening throughout the weekend.

Goth Weekend’s popularity shows no sign of waning with guest houses and hotels bursting at the seams.

Event founder Jo Hampshire said: “We judge how busy it’s going to be by comparing bookings and it’s looking pretty healthy. [Last week} we were talking to people who couldn’t find anywhere to stay.

“It’s our anniversary, we’re looking forward to it and there are a lot of people coming.”

Check the Whitby Goth Weekend website for full details of all entertainment on offer.

The next WGW takes place from October 25 to 27.