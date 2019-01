The Baytown Coffee Company, together with Mucky Ducks chimney services and locals Sue and Martin Hutton, served bacon sandwiches and cups of coffee to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance on New Year’s Day. The event accrued £1,544.98 for the charity.

Nick Hartley, owner of The Baytown Coffee Company, said: “We were all just really chuffed to raise so much money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.”