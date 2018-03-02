Bands kick-start Eskdale Festival at Whitby Pavilion

The 2018 Eskdale Festival of the Arts starts this Saturday (3rd March) at 2pm in the Northern Lights Suite at Whitby Pavilion.

A variety of local bands and woodwind groups will be performing to the best of their ability in front of nationally acclaimed adjudicator Stanley Roocroft, MBE.

Spectators can watch the musicians perform for just �2.

Spectators can come along and enjoy the musical talent on show for just £2.

The bands will be playing a wide selection of music from Stevie Wonder’s Sir Duke to Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Festival chairman Dave Bradley said he is excited by the increased participation in the festival this year.

He said: “We have over 400 music entries and a record breaking 19 choirs for the National Choir Day on Saturday 7 April.

“I am also delighted with the very generous sponsorship we have had from local organisations.”

Among the highlight of the festival of arts will be the speech and drama competition on Wednesday March 7.

The secondary schools music competition follows on Thursday March 8 and Friday March 9.

Admission to the Jazz Lunch is free on Sunday March 11 (12.30-2pm) and this will be held in the Whitby Pavilion Cafe.

However, the audience will be asked to buy some raffle tickets.

The primary schools contest is held on Monday March 12 to Wednesday March 14.

The Boyes Gala Concert takes place on Saturday March 17 at 6.30pm.