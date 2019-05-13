Ball bearings fired at glass windows in Whitby in two criminal damage incidents

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information in relation to two criminal damage incidents.

The first incident occurred at Normanby Terrace, Whitby, on Sunday April 28 at 10.25am and the second incident at Dale View, Stainsacre, on Tuesday May 7 at 4.45pm.

Police say that several ball bearings have been fired at glass windows causing damage to the windows at both locations.

If you have any information in relation to these incidents contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference numbers: 12190076456 or 12190082350.