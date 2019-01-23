B&B at Fylingthorpe, near Whitby, ranked fourth best in the world in Trip Advisor awards

A Fylingthorpe B&B is celebrating after claiming the title of fourth best B&B in the world - and third in Europe and the UK.

The honour went to The Grange Bed and Breakfast in the 2019 Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice awards for hotels, prompting owner Paul Laverack to say he was “delighted and somewhat taken aback.”

The Grange B&B at Fylingthorpe - fourth best B&B in the world in the latest Trtip Advisor Awards.

Also in the awards, announced today, Ann’s Cottage and The Old Smithy in Rosedale East claims eighth place in the UK and 22nd in Europe, while The Toulson Court in Scarborough come in at 25th in the UK.

North Yorkshire is home to four of the UK’s top 25 B&Bs, with Colman’s of Aysgarth ranked at 11th.

In another boost for the east coast, Wrea Head Hall in Scarborough ranks 17th for Romance in the UK.

Paul Laverack, owner of The Grange Bed and Breakfast said: “We are absolutely delighted and somewhat taken aback by being recognised in this year’s TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

“This is something we never expected and we wish to thank all our guests who have taken the time and trouble to leave reviews which has allowed us to be placed in this prestigious position.

“We strive always to give our best service and exceed guests’ expectations of what a bed and breakfast is.

“Our motto is to make sure people leave with a smile on their faces.

“We thank everyone for their support and for giving us such wonderful reviews.

“We aim to try just as hard this year.”

The awards honour the world’s most outstanding properties in the categories of top hotels, bargain, B&Bs and inns, best service, luxury and small hotels.