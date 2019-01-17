Award-winning The Favourite among new films on way at Whitby Pavilion cinema

The Golden Globe-winning and BAFTA-nominated The Favourite is just one of many new films to be screened at Whitby Pavilion in the coming weeks.

The comedy-drama stars Olivia Colman and tells the story of the relationship between England’s Queen Anne and two courtiers.

Aquaman

The film which is also tipped for Oscar glory, picked up the Golden Globe gong for best actress and leads the pack with BAFTA 12 nominations, including those for best film and outstanding British film.

The news of the award win and nominations means advance booking is encouraged for the four screenings between February 1 and 5.

Mary Queen of Scots, which has received three BAFTA nominations, will also be shown next month, from Friday February 22 to Monday February 25.

Margot Robbie is in the running for best supporting actress for her performance as Queen Elizabeth and is further nominated in the costume design and hair and makeup categories.

There will be four screenings of Stan and Ollie, the biopic of the world’s most famous comedy duo, Laurel and Hardy, between February 14 and 19.

And don’t miss box office chart topping Aquaman which is on next week with four screenings between January 20 and 24.

There will also be screenings of comedy Holmes and Watson (January 26 to 30), Beautiful Boy (February 16 to 21) and Sci-Fi thriller Bumblebee (January 26 to 31).

Tickets for all upcoming screenings are now on sale - available here from the Whitby Pavilion Box Office (01947) 458899.

Listings

Aquaman (12a): Sunday January 20, 2pm; Tuesday January 22, 7pm; Wednesday January 23, 7pm; Thursday January 24, 2pm.

Holmes & Watson (12a): Saturday January 26, 7.30pm; Sunday January 27, 7.30pm; Monday January 28, 7.30pm; Tuesday January 29, 2.30pm; Wednesday January 30, 7.30pm.

Bumblebee (PG): Saturday January 26, 2.30pm; Sunday January 27, 2.30pm; Monday January 28, 2.30pm; Tuesday January 29, 7pm; Thursday January 31, 7pm.

The Favourite (15): Friday February 1, 2.30pm; Saturday February 2, 7.30pm; Sunday February 3, 7.30pm; Tuesday February 5, 7.30pm.

Stan and Ollie (PG): Friday February 15, 7.30pm; Saturday February 16, 7.30pm; Sunday February 17, 7.30pm;

Tuesday February 19, 2.30pm.

Beautiful Boy (15): Saturday February 16, 2.30pm; Sunday February 17, 2.30pm; Monday February 18, 7.30pm; Wednesday February 20, 7.30pm; Thursday February 21, 7.30pm.

Mary Queen of Scots (15): Friday February 22, 7.30pm; Saturday February 23, 7.30pm; Sunday February 24, 7.30pm; Monday February 25, 2.30pm.