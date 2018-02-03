Author-ly good writers’ event at Botham’s of Whitby

For one special after on Saturday, April 14, three of the North’s top crime writers whose books have a Whitby connection will be coming together in the town.

The event will be a first for Botham’s of Whitby Tea Rooms on Skinner Street as it hosts Frances Brody, Mari Hannah, and Chris Nickson for a thrilling afternoon of contemporary and historical crime.

Mari Hannah.

Scriptwriter and award-winning author Mari Hannah lives in Northumberland where her books are set. Her DCI Kate Daniels crime series is in development for TV with Stephen Fry’s production company, Sprout Pictures.

Frances Brody is the award-winning author of nine murder mysteries set in 1920s Yorkshire, featuring Kate Shackleton, First World War widow turned detective. Frances has written scripts for radio and television and plays for theatre as well as three sagas set in the early years of the last century.

Chris Nickson’s Tom Harper books, set in 1890s Leeds, has been widely praised. The Tin God sees Inspector Billy Reed and his wife fulfilling a dream by moving to Whitby, but he encounters someone from his past and works with Tom Harper to unravel what’s going on.

This is the first time Botham’s of Whitby has hosted an afternoon with authors. The event is on from 3pm to 4.30pm.