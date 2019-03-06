As Giovanni and Luba confirm Strictly return - see them live on stage

After the thundering success of his Born to Win tour, Giovanni and professional partner Luba return to Scarborough Spa with their new show Dance is Life.

The smash hit dance spectacular Dance is Life, directed and choreographed by Jason Gilkison, Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director, comes to Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Tuesday March 19 and Giovanni is ready to raise the temperature just a little bit more this time round.

The action packed production combines the Italian’s wit and charm, with outstanding music, sensational choreography, and stunning costumes.

Aljaz and Janette also on tour. Find out where and how to get tickets here



Dance is Life features seven other world class professional dancers, including Strictly Come Dancing’s newest pro, Luba Mushtuk, who returns as Giovanni’s leading lady once again, to continue their alluring partnership.

A showcase of wonderful ballroom and Latin dances like the paso doble, the waltz, the rumba, and the jive, to name just a few, with a beautiful Italian theme running throughout the show.

Giovanni also on tour with Aljaz and Gorka. Find out more here



So sit back, let yourself be transported to Sicily, and enjoy the story...

Tickets for Giovanni Pernice: Dance Is Life are on sale now . Meet and greet available.

Tickets: 01723 821888 or www.scarboroughspa.co.uk