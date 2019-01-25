Arriva bus strikes in Whitby and Scarborough called off as drivers accept revised pay offer

Arriva bus drivers in the North East have voted in favour of a revised pay offer meaning that planned strike action which would have affected services around Scarborough and Whitby won't be going ahead.

The news has been announced by union Unite, which talked about a 'new dawn' in employment relations with Arriva Durham County Ltd as drivers voted in favour of the offer by a large margin.

Unite also said that as a result of the vote, the 10 days of strike action due to have begun on Sunday have now been called off.

Unite regional officer Ray Sanderson said: “We would like to pay tribute to our members for the strong solidarity they have shown during the course of this dispute, which has helped enormously to reach the settlement we now have.

"We look forward to a constructive dialogue with the management going forward for the benefit of the travelling public and our hardworking members. Hopefully, this will herald a new dawn in employment relations with the company.”

The pay package for the 650 drivers based at Whitby, Darlington, Durham, Redcar and Stockton will run to March 2021.

The new two year deal will see a reduction in the time, from five years to three, it takes Arriva Durham area drivers to reach a new top pay rate of £10.60 an hour.

In addition, there are hourly rate increases for drivers with fewer than three years’ service, with all increases being backdated to March 2018.