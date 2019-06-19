Arrest made in connection with offensive messages in Sleights

Police have arrested a male after offensive, right-wing messages were left around the village of Sleights, near Whitby.

Swastikas were painted on to the village hall and cricket club, and offensive leaflets were left on cars and trees.

Whitby Police said on their Facebook page: ""Whitby Response Officers arrested a male last night in relation to the posters and graffiti that has been appearing in Sleights. Hopefully there will be no further issues in relation to this matter."