Armstice 100 - so proud to be a part of Whitby

I am writing to say that I felt so proud to be part of Whitby after attending the remembrance service at the war memorial on Sunday November 11.

It was so well organised, the whole thing was (I want to say brilliant, but feel it’s the wrong word).

It was so moving.

The amount of people there was amazing.

From the backdrop of the abbey and the Endeavour, to the binmen all stood against their wagon; to the music, the bagpipes, the lifeboatmen and the army parade, I was so glad to be part of it, and will never forget it.

A very big well done to all who organised it.

Barry Hutchinson

Lockton Road

Whitby