Armistice 100 - Whitby area to pay respects to the fallen

People across the Whitby and Esk Valley area can pay their respects to the fallen this weekend – services have an extra poignancy thi syear as the centenary of the end of World War One is marked.

Award-winning poet Jenny Hill will deliver a special reading tomorrow (Sat Nov 10) at St Mary’s Church in Whitby, from 11am.

Jenny was inspired to write her 49 poem cycle Voices of the First World War after attending a project at Pannett Park Museum that commemorated the bombardment of Whitby, Scarborough and Hartlepool.

Her poems are based on first-hand memories contained in recordings held at the Imperial War Museum.

Whitby lifeboat will be taking the wreath to be laid at sea tomorrow afternoon.

An armistice commemoration takes place at the War Memorial, Dock End, on Sunday at 10.15am.

Local crafters have been producing knitted and crocheted poppies for Animated Objects Theatre Company, which has produced a life-sized sculpture of a First World War soldier which will be on display at Dock End throughout the service. This display will also include ten seated silhouettes to represent the members of our community who died in the First World War.

The service begins at 10.15am with the Area Youth Orchestra playing music from the time, followed by local young people reading poems by First World War poets Seigfried Sassoon and Wilfred Owen.

The Youth Orchestra will continue to perform as the crew of HMS Example and REME, the Corp of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, march on to Dock End followed by the Whitby Air Cadets. At 10.45am, Rev Michael Gobbett will lead the prayers and hymns before the Air Cadets deliver a reading and perform a Whistle Blow with First World War Whistles.

The Last Post will lead the service into a two minutes silence, which will be broken by Reveille and followed by the Formal laying of Wreath, accompanied by a lone piper.

A final reading, at 11.10am, will close the service and REME will march off after the National Anthem to lay another wreath at Hero’s Bridge.

A remembrance service also takes place at St Mary’s Church, 2.30pm, which will be attended by Borough Mayor Cllr Joe Plant and his wife Margaret, although not in an official Mayoral capacity.