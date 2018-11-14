Armistice 100 - Hinderwell marks centenary with Soldier Seat

Sue Howell, Janet Lonsdale and Carol Barker of the Hinderwell Scarecrow Committee are pictured above with one of the village’s newest additions – the Soldier Seat, installed to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

The ladies, along with many more helpers from Hinderwell and Port Mulgrave, made more than 100 scarecrows and ran Scarecrow Cafe and other events which raised more than £3,500 during Scarecrow Week in July.

Some of these funds, along with support from Hinderwell Parish Council, paid for the seat to be installed.

The seat has been met with much admiration from residents.