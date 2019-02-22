Armed forces charity launches urgent appeal to people of Scarborough and Whitby

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is urgently appealing to the people of Scarborough and Whitby to join its network of volunteers that provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The Scarborough and Whitby divisions of SSAFA are looking to recruit new case workers to help continue their vital work supporting veterans and their families in the area.

The journey to ‘Civvy Street’ can be a difficult time for some veterans.

Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability and personal lifestyles all alter at the same time while they and their families are moving away from their support networks and trying to acclimatise to their new life.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a great way to give something back to their local Armed Forces community and meet new people. A background in the Forces is not necessary but empathy and enthusiasm is a must.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

Tracey Berridge, Deputy Director of Volunteer Operations at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said: “After all that the Armed Forces and their families have sacrificed for us, we feel it is our duty to make sure they receive the support they need when they face difficulties on their return to civilian life.

“We are in urgent need of more dedicated volunteers in Scarborough and Whitby, so SSAFA can continue to reach more veterans and families in need of help.

“They have sacrificed a great deal for us, and now it’s our turn to support them. Please get in touch with our team to find out more.”