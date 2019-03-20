Appeal to actors to be part of new Scarborough musical about smugglers

Do you have a passion for acting or singing? Are you an actor or singer and want to be part of a new Scarborough-based musical?

Beach Hut Theatre Company are looking for actors and singers, aged 18+, to be part of a new action, adventure musical this summer: ‘The Curse of the Smuggler’s Run’.

A full-length musical set in 19th Century Scarborough, it is the time when smuggling rules and punishment is the noose. Written by Alison Watt and John Pattison, performers will need to be available from April 23 until July 20.

The final production, directed by Alison Watt, will be site-specific and staged over ten nights in Scarborough's historic Market Hall, from July 10 until July 20.

Beach Hut Artistic Director Alison Watt said, ‘We are always looking for new talent and this project is perfect for anyone who’d like to show us what they can do. We have singing and non-singing parts, so please come along and give it a go. We’d love to meet you.’

These are non-paid roles. The open auditions will be held on Wednesday March 27 between 6.30pm and 9pm and Saturday March 30 between 1.30pm and 4pm.

Auditions will be held in The Old Pool Room, Scarborough Library & Information Centre, Vernon Road. If you’re interested and would like to audition, please email Beach Hut Theatre Company at info@beachhuttheatre.co.uk