Another delay for Scarborough's new cinema - now it's 2020

The long-running saga over Scarborough’s wait for a multiplex cinema will now not be completed until 2020, the developer has confirmed.

Benchmark Leisure has delayed the opening of its five-screen complex in the town’s North Bay for the third time, blaming the difficulties in securing restaurants to be part of the scheme as the reason.

The complex, on the site of the former Atlantis waterpark, was due to be open later this year, that was then pushed back until July 2019 before the announcement today of the fresh delay.

As the plans will once again be amended a new planning permission from Scarborough Borough Council will be needed.

Earlier this year, the developer announced it had dropped the number of cinema screen from seven to five or six and the number of restaurants from eight to five. While the size of the cinema complex decreases, the number of flats more than doubled – from 33 to 75.

Now more flats are set to be added.

A spokesman for Benchmark Leisure said: “Revised proposals will be presented to the council’s Planning Committee [before its meeting] on Thursday and will be submitted shortly after that, depending on feedback.

“It will include more residential accommodation, slightly smaller restaurant space and the same sized cinema as previously approved.

“This is due to the well-documented changes in the national restaurant market and will ensure the development is viable and deliverable.

“Depending on the planning process, it is our intention to start the works on site during November, which would mean the cinema would be completed during 2020.

“We remain firmly committed to this site and strongly believe delivering a multiplex cinema here will act as a massive economic boost to the town, as well as providing better leisure facilities for residents and visitors.”

At today’s full council meeting at Scarborough Town Hall Cllr Carl Maw (Lab) bemoaned the fresh delay and changing of the plans.

He said: “If it keeps being changed at this rate we will end up with a 42 inch television screen in a room.”

