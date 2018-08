Annual Danby Show is huge hit with visitors

The 158th Danby Agricultural Show proved a huge hit with visitors, with a wide range of attractions and competition classes taking place. Liz Sheard, general secretary, said: “We had another excellent day. The weather was great, with the wind taking the edge off the heat. We had a number of new exhibitors, which is always good to see, and the dog show continues to increase in popularity with around 200 entries. Visitor numbers were very slightly down on last year’s bumper crowds but this meant we were able to manage the traffic flow much better. Dire Staithes and the ever popular Punch and Judy entertained the crowds.”

DAIRY CATTLE

Moorlodge Trophy dairy champion- Judith Chapman

MacDonald Challenge Cup Friesian Heifer in Calf- Judith Chapman

J Gill Memorial Cup Best Group- Judith Chapman Heifer in Calf

Heifer in Calf – 1 Miss Judith Chapman, 2 H Hunter; Heifer with calf teeth – 1 and 2 Miss Judith Chapman, 3 Camphill Village Trust; Best group of cattle – 1 Miss Judith Chapman; Dairy Heifer under 6 months – 1 Miss Judith Chapman, 2 Camphill Village Trust; Dairy under 3 months, handler under 12 yrs – 1 Camphill Village Trust.

HIGHLAND CATTLE

Mr NW Pearson Westerdale Trophy (Champion Highland) - R and W Phillip

Best pair Trophy- Mrs Sue Maisey

Neil Fletcher Trophy winning Novice Handler- ETR Halford

Female born 2017 onwards – 1 R and W Phillip, 2 and 3ETR Halford; Female born 2016 – 1 R and W Phillip; Female born before 2016 – 1 ETR Halford. 2 and 3 Mrs Sue Maisey; Any Male – 1 R and W Phillip, 2 ETR Halford; Any Pair – 1 Mrs Sue Maisey2 ETR Halford, 3 R and W Phillip; Young Novice Handler – 1 ETR Halford.

BEEF CATTLE

A and J Maw Trophy Best Butcher’s beast- Miss Rose Thompson

Butchers Beast, Any Breed, Heifer – 1 Miss Rose Thompson; Beef Calf under 3 months young handler – 1 H Hunter; Beef Calf under 6 months – 1 H Hunter, 2 Neil Fletcher .

NATIVE BREEDS

Native Breeds – Any Male 1 Hazel Morrison. 2 Miss Rose Thompson, 3 H Hunter; Native Breeds – Any Female 1 Miss Rose Thompson, Hazel Morrison, 3 H Hunter.

SHEEP

TEESWATER SHEEP

Champion Dr and Mrs Horner, Reserve Dr and Mrs Horner

Teeswater Ewe – 1 and 2 Dr and Mrs Horner, 3 Mrs P le Cornu; Gimmer Shearling – 1 and 2 Dr and Mrs Horner, 3 Mrs H Barker; Gimmer Lamb – 1 and 2 Dr and Mrs Horner, 3 Mrs P le Cornu; Tup Lamb – 1 and 2 Dr and Mrs Horner, 3 Mr MC Pierson; Shearling/aged ram – 1 and 2 Dr and Mrs Horner, 3 Mr MC Pierson.

MASHAM SHEEP

CHAMPION and RESERVE – Allen, Allen

G COVERDALE (BEST SHEEP IN CLASSES 19-29) Horner

Masham Ewe – 1 and 2 M and B Allen; Gimmer Shearling – 1 and 2 M and B Allen; Gimmer Lamb – 1 and 2 Dr and Mrs Horner; 2 Gimmer Lambs – 1 Dr and Mrs Horner; District Class for Best two Gimmer Lambs – 1 Dr and Mrs Horner

BUTCHERS LAMBS

2 Cross-Bred Lambs, most suitable for the butcher long wool – 1 M and B Allen, 2 and 3 Mr P Dowsland; District Class for Best Two Cross Bred Lambs

Long wool – 1 and 2 M and B Allen; 2 Cross-Bred Lambs, most suitable for the butcher. Short wool – 1 Mr P Dowsland, 2 M and B Allen, 3 Mr Dan Stainthorpe; District Class for Best 2 Cross Bred Lambs short wool – 1 M and B Allen, 2 J and C Thompson, 3 Mr G Mortimer “Lottie Mortimer”.

BLUE FACED LEICESTER

T Mortimer Trophy- C Ward

Champion- J Turnbull

Reserve- J Turnbull

Shearling or aged Ram – 1 and 2 J Turnbull, 3 N Harland; Ewe to have reared lambs in year of show – 1 C Ward, 2 N Harland; Gimmer Shearling – 1 and 2 J Turnbull, 3 C Ward; Gimmer Lamb – 1 and 2 C Ward, 3 R Guy; Tup Lamb – 1 C Ward, 2 R Guy, 3 J Turnbull; Group of 3 BFL 2 females from different classes and 1 Male – 1 C Ward, 2 N Harland.

MULE SHEEP

T MORTIMER BEST EXHIBITOR IN CLASSES 34-45- Mr Turnbull (reserve Mr Allen)

Mule Ewe to have reared lambs in year of show – 1 and 2 Mr Allen; Mule Gimmer Shearling – 1 and 3 Mr Allen, 2 Mr S Simpson; Mule Gimmer Lamb – 1 Mr Turnbull, 2 Mr Allen, 3 Mr Harland; Mule Gimmer Lambs – 1 Mr Turnbull, 2 Mr Allen, 2 Mr Harland; District Class - Two Mule Gimmer Lambs – 1 Mr Turnbull, 2 Mr Allen, 3 Mr Harland; Group of Three 1 ewe, 1 shearling, 1 gimmer – 1 and 2 Mr Allen

SUFFOLK SHEEP

Champion Suffolk - Mr Steven Kirby

Shearling or aged ram – R Patterson, 2 Mr C Williamson; Trimmed Ram Lamb – 1 and 2 Mr Steven Kirby, 3 Mr A Rudd; Shearling Gimmer – 1 Mr A Rudd, 2 Mr C Williamson; Ewe Lamb – 1 and 2 Mr Steven Kirby, 3 Mr A Rudd; Untrimmed Ram Lamb – 1 Mr C Williamson; Ewe to have reared lambs in year of show – 1 R Patterson, 2 Mr A Rudd, 3 Mr C Williamson; Group of Three Suffolks – 1 Mr A Rudd, 2 Mr C Williamson.

HILL BRED SHEEP

F BOOCOCK BEST SCOTCH SHEEP GROUP-Mr Brendan Drew

JW STANGOE BEST SCOTCH SHEEP -RM Guy

R FLINTOFT MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST SCOTCH LAMB …N/A…

Champion -Mr Brendan Drew,

Reserve Champion- Mr Brendan Drew

Tub Lamb Bred by exhibitor – 1 and 2 Mr Brendan Drew; Shearling tup – 2 RM Guy; Two shear or aged Tup – 1 Mr Brendan Drew; Gimmer Lamb, bred by Exhibitor – 1 and 2 Mr Brendan Drew; Shearling Gimmer – 1 Mr Brendan Drew, 2 Ms Lea Dewhurst, 3 RM Guy; Ewe having reared lambs in show year – 1 and 2 RM Guy; Best group of Hill Bred sheep – 1 and 2 Mr Brendan Drew.

SWALEDALE SHEEP

SILVER CHALLENGE CUP (BEST SWALEDALE) A and L Fawbert

DAVE HANSEN MEMORIAL TROPHY (BEST GROUP OF SWALEDALE) A and L Fawbert

Ewe having reared lambs in show year – 1 and 2 A and L Fawbert, 3 S Snaith; Tup Lamb – 1 and 2 A and L Fawbert, 3 S Snaith; Shearling Tup – 1 and 2 A and L Fawbert, 3 S Snaith; Two Shearling or Aged Tup – 1 and 3 A and L Fawbert, 2 S Snaith; Gimmer Lamb – 1 and 3 A and L Fawbert, 2 S Snaith; Shearling Gimmer – 1 and 2 A and L Fawbert, 3 S Snaith; Best group of Swaledale Sheep – 1 and 2 A and L Fawbert, 3 S Snaith.

JACOB SHEEP

S Boak Trophy- best Jacob in show- Mr and Mrs JT and PA Black

Reserve- JR and WC Atkinson

Best Jacob Shearling or aged Ram – 1 Masters Fenton and Fozzard, 2 Mr and Mrs JT and PA Black, 3 JR and WC Atkinson; Best Jacob Ewe which has reared progeny in the year of the Show – 1 Mr and Mrs JT and PA Black,2 Masters Fenton and Fozzard, 3 JR and WC Atkinson; Best Jacob Shearling Gimmer – 1 and 2 JR and WC Atkinson, 3 Masters Fenton and Fozzard; Best Jacob Gimmer Lamb – 1 Mr and Mrs JT and PA Black, 2 Kate Metcalfe, 3 JR and WC Atkinson; Best Jacob Ram Lamb – 1 and 2 Masters Fenton and Fozzard, 3 Mr and Mrs JT and PA Black; Best Group of Jacob Sheep – 1 Mr and Mrs JT and PA Black, 2 Masters Fenton and Fozzard, 3 JR and WC Atkinson.

TEXEL SHEEP

J AND P RUDSDALE BEST TEXEL IN SHOW – Mr Steven Kirby

Shearling or aged ram – 1 Mr Steven Kirby, 2 Mr J Simpson, 3 James Floyd; Ram Lamb – 1 Mr Steven Kirby, 2 and 3 Mr J Simpson; Shearling Gimmer – 1 and 3 Mr Steven Kirby, 2 James Floyd; Gimmer Lamb – 1 and 3 James Floyd, 2 Mr Steven Kirby; Ewe to have reared lambs in show year – 1 James Floyd, 2 Mr Steven Kirby, 3 Mr Neil Stevenson; Best Group of Three Texel Sheep – 1 Mr Steven Kirby, 2 James Floyd, 3 Mr Neil Stevenson

RARE AND MINORITY BREEDS

Champion-Ayton

Reserve – Preston

Primitive – Male – 1 Mrs JM Preston, 2 Miss Amanda Cass, 3 Mrs LJ Maholc; Primitive – Female – 1 Miss Amanda Cass, 2 Jane Feeney, 3 Mrs JM Preston; Minority – Ram – 1 Mr R Ayton, 2 Mr C Mudd, 3 Miss KA Williamson; Minority – Ram Lamb – 1 Miss Emily Ward, 2 Mr C Mudd, 3 Miss KA Williamson; Minority Ewe – 1 Mr J Harland, 2 Miss KA Williamson, 3 Miss Emily Ward; Gimmer Lamb – 1 Mr C Mudd, 2 Mr R Ayton, 3 Caitrina Ward; Group of three – 1 Mr R Ayton, 2 Mr J Harland, 3 Catrina Ward.

PET LAMB CLASSES

Lamb to be handled by child 10 years old and under – 1 George Barker, 2 Sam Harland, 3 Ruby Rudd; Lamb to be handled by child 11-16 years No entries

SHEEP DOG TRIALS

Sheepdog trial – 1 JB Murdoch with Ben, 2 S Beaton with Sam, 3 P Turnbull with Peg, 4 J Goulder with Chap, 5 G Redpath with Zoe, 6 A Mosey with Nell, 7 B Beth with Ben, 8 JB Murdoch with Moss.

HORSES

AGRICULTURAL HORSES

WINNER OF MOST POINTS IN SECTION 17- FW Richardson and Sons

CORNFORTH TROPHY BEST AGRICULTURAL HORSE – FW Richardson and sons

FURTHEST AS CROW FLIES (G. Dowson) £10 - FW Richardson and sons

Brood Mare with foal at foot – 1 FW Richardson and sons, 2 RF Pearson, 3 Keith Brown; Colt or Filly Foal – 1 FW Richardson and sons, 2 RF Pearson, 3 Keith Brown; Yearling, Colt, Gelding or Filly – 1 FW Richardson and sons (MARY E NELLIS CUP); Two year old Colt, Gelding or Mare – 1 FW Richardson and sons (R ADDISON TROPHY); Mare or Gelding, 3 years-old upwards – 1 FW Richardson and sons, 2 RF Pearson, 3 Denise Sandilands; Pair in hand – 1 FW Richardson and sons, 2 RF Pearson.

CLEVELAND BAYS

Petch champion bowl for best female in show- MN Tait and Botton Grove Gaelle

Captain EL Watson Trophy best male in show-Steve Pullan and Arena Comet

Tynedale Trophy for best brood mare - MN Tait and Botton Grove Gaelle

Ditchley Cleveland Bays- £10 and rosette for best pure bred foal- B Coombe and Castlerise Winnoa

Best Turned Out- sponsored by “The Fox” Roxby- Elaine Keith and Foxglove Jasmine

Part Bred foal, colt,gelding or filly – 1 Elaine Keith; Brood Mare 4yrs or older – 1 MN Tait with Botton Grove Gaelle, 2 Elaine Keith with Foxglove Jasmine, 3 Steve Pullman with Lindon Jubilee; Cleveland foal, colt, gelding or filly – 1 B Coombe and Castlerise Winnoa, 2 Steve Pullan and Arena Comet; Cleveland colt, gelding or filly 1 or 2 yrs – 1 JG Wellford and S Duell, 2 Tom Wren.

PONIES

Brood Mare, under 14.2 (with foal at foot or stinted) – 1 V Anderson (BYLANDS STUD TROPHY), 2 J Smith A Ridout; Foal progeny of previous class – 1 V Anderson, J Smith, 3 A Ridout; Yearling, to make Riding Pony not more than 14.2hh – 1 S Church, 2 Beverly Shepherd; 2/3 year old, to make Riding Pony not more than 14.2hh – 1 J Aldred, 2 S Church, 3 C Jackson; Child’s Pony 12.2 hh and under, rider not exceeding 12 years – 1 Bethany Thompson, 2 LB Wescott, 3 Sammi Lilley; Child’s Pony, 12.2 hh to 13.2 hh rider not exceeding 14 – 1 Frankie Dunn, 2 Jessie Hooper, 3 Tilly Gospel; Lead Rein Ponies 12.2 hh or under, local rider 8 years – 1 Isabelle Bunyan (JACK WOOD MEMORIAL TROPHY); Lead Rein Ponies 12.2 hh or under, rider not exceeding 8 years – 1 Ellie Longstaff (POLLY HUGHLOCK TROPHY), 2 Ruth Pennock, 3 Isabelle Bunyan; Hunter type 12.2 hh-13.2hh rider 16 yrs or under – 1 Jessie Hooper; Hunter type over 13.2 h-14.2 hh rider 16 yrs or under – 1 JC Beckett (JE COCKERILL MEMORIAL TROPHY), 2 Isabella Murphy.

ARABS

WEST CLIFF TROPHY PURE ARAB.- NC and MG Brown with Dhay Pure Bred Arab, shown in hand – 1 NC and MG Brown with Dhay (WESTCLIFF TROPHY), 2 S Monkam with Champiaan, 3 Lisa Smith with Psyrios Contender Mwa; Anglo-Arab, or part bred Arab, shown in hand – 1 V Anderson with Dinsdale Vanity Fair, 2 OK Howard with Becca Royal Ascot, 3 Nikki Brown with Rosa Lee;

HUNTERS

HOWECOT ROSEBOWL BEST IN HAND HUNTER-L Asprey

WILLIAM COCKERILL TROPHY RIDDEN HUNTER- Hannah Forster

Hunter Brood Mare with Foal at foot or stinted – 1 Elaine Keith; Hunter Colt or Filly Foal – 1 Elaine Keith; Hunter Colt, Gelding or Filly, 1 year old – 1 Jess Parkes; Hunter Colt, Gelding or Filly, 3 years old – 1 L Aspery; Hunters 14.2hh and above – 1 Hannah Forster, 2 Helena Revely, 3 Melanie Prouse.

MOUNTAIN AND MOORLAND PONIES

PRIORY SADDLERY TROPHY FOR BEST SHETLAND- C Jackson

HAWSKER STUD TROPHY STANDARD SHETLAND YEARLING -not awarded

HAWSKER STUD BEST MINATURE YEARLING- Crowe and Dixon

GT MORTIMER TROPHY MOST POINTS IN MOUNTAIN AND MOORLAND- should be in coloureds

NEWCOMEN CUP and SHEENA LAWSON MEMORIAL TROPHY FOR SUPREME CHAMPION- RJ and GA Rawlinson

IN HAND CHAMPIONSHIP - RJ and GA Rawlinson

SHETLAND CHAMPIONSHIP- RJ and GA Rawlinson

RIDDEN CHAMPIONSHIP -RJ and GA Rawlinson

OVERALL CHAMPIONSHIP SUPREME CHAMPION - RJ and GA Rawlinson

Welsh ponies. Section A shown in hand – 1 J Smith (FOULSYKE BLISS MEMORIAL SHIELD), 2 S Davison, 3 Susan Cook; Welsh Ponies. Section B shown in hand – 1 J Aldred, 2 S Church, 3 Jaime Latham; Standard Shetland Ponies – 1 and 2 C Jackson (HAWSKER STUD TROPHY); Any other native breed shown in hand – 1 A Ridout, 2 RM Teasdale, 3 A Gospel; Miniature Shetland Pony shown in hand – 1 C Jackson (HAWSKER STUD TROPHY), 2 J and A Birch, 3 L Thompson; Dales Pony, shown in hand – 1 G Thomas, 2 J Webster, 3 RJ and GA Rawlinson; Welsh Ponies, ridden – 1 Jaime Latham, 2 Bethany Thompson, 3 RJ and GA Rawlinson; Any other native breed , ridden – 1 RJ and GA Rawlinson, 2 SJ Gospel, 3 RJ and GA Rawlinson.

COLOURED HORSES AND PONIES

GT MORTIMER MEMORIAL TROPHY TO COMPETITOR WITH MOST POINTS OR BEST IN SHOW IN COLOURED HORSES SECTION- Theo Hopkins and Rockingham

Coloured Horse or Pony,under 14.2 shown in hand – 1 Nicola Stanier and Red Rose, 2 Sally Throup and Blackhall Albert, 3 Claire Robinson and Little Tinkerman; Coloured Horse or Pony, 14.2 and over shown in hand – 1 Cathryn Kendra and Lilli the Pink, 2 Emily Jackson and Pollyanna; Coloured Horse or Pony, ridden – 1 Theo Hopkins and Rockingham, 2 Emma Bull and Fred, 3 Jaime Latham and Hugo.

RIDING CLUB TYPE HORSE

DANBY AND DISTRICT BRIDLEWAYS GROUP TROPHY AND PERPETUAL MEDAL-Fred and Emma Bull

Riding Horse 14.2hh and over – 1 Emma Bull and Fred, 2 Jamie Latham and Hugo, 3 Theo Hopkins and Rockingham.

JUMPING AND RIDING EVENTS

Pony Jumper, rider 8 years and under, lead rein – 1 Henry Pennock and Long Valley Pirouette, 2 Luke Harris and Finn, 3 Oscar Cole

and Bubbles, DUMPY TROPHY Henry Pennock; Pony Jumper, rider 12 years and under – 1 Freya Woods and Lucy, 2 Emily Lawson and Honey, 3 Bethany Thompson and Atlanta, FM and JR MILNER CHALLENGE CUP Freya Woods; Novice Horse, Rider any age – 1 Christian Holliday and Fox, 2 Nina Sumpton and Eva, 3 Becca Cockfield and Dodger, MURK ESK TROPHY Christian Holliday; Pony Jumper, rider aged 14 years and under – 1 Freya Woods and Ruby, 2 Katarina Harrison-Gaze and Chester, 3 Max Gray and Bobby, SUMMERFIELD SUPPLIES TROPHY Freya Woods; Intermediate Horse – 1 Jaime Latham and Hugo, 2 Kelsi Langley and MicaMika, 3 Brittany Wheldon and Sunny Delight, GRANGE STUD EQUESTRIAN TROPHY Jaime Latham; Junior Jumping Competition – 1 Olivia Morrison and Squires, 2 Katarina Harrison-Gaze and Jester, 3 Sophie Morrison and Holly, MCNEIL SILVER CUP Olivia Morrison; Open Horse, Rider any age – 1 Jaime Latham and Hugo, 2 Jack Gray and Johnny, 3 Melanie Prouse and Bobby Dazzler, FM and JR MILNER CHALLENGE CUP Jaime Latham; Down and Out – 1 Jaime Latham and Hugo, 2 Anna Gospel and Samantha, Henry Lonsdale Pipe sales trophy Jaime Latham.

PONY GAMES

CHARLES FARROW TROPHY TO GLAISDALE PONY CLUB MEMBER WITH MOST POINTS Shay Halton

Bending Race, riders 8 years and under on the lead rein – 1 Henry Pennock, 2 Stella Tindall, 3 Ty Wheldon; Bending Race, riders aged 9-12 years inclusive – 1 Bethany Thompson, 2 Sophie Morrison ,3 Emily Lawson; Bending Race, riders aged 13-16 years inclusive – 1 Shay Halton, 2 Keavie Hutton; Potato Race, riders 8 years and under on the lead rein – 1 Ty Wheldon, 2 Ellie Longstaff, 3 Henry Pennock, 4 Stella Tindall; Potato Race, riders aged 9-12 years inclusive – 1 Bethany Thompson, 2 Erin Cook, 3 Emily Lawson, 4 Hope Mitchell; Potato Race, riders aged 13-16 years inclusive – 1 Shay Halton, 2 Keavie Hutton; Flag Race, riders 8 years and under on the lead rein – 1 Henry Pennock, 2 Ellie Longstaff, 3 Ty Wheldon; Flag Race, riders aged 9-12 years inclusive – 1 Grace Dorgan, 2 Iris Collinson, 3 Emily Lawson; Flag Race, riders aged 13-16 years inclusive – 1 Shay Halton, 2 Keavie Hutton; Musical Ride riders 8 years or under on lead rein – 1 Henry Pennock, 2 Ty Wheldon, 3 Ellie Longstaff, 4 Stella Tindall; Musical Ride, riders aged 9-12 years inclusive – 1 Sammy Lilley, 2 Murphy Thompson, 3 Millie Dodds; Musical Ride, riders aged 13-16 years inclusive – 1 Keavie Hutton, 2 Shay Halton; Musical Ride, Glaisdale Pony Club 10 and under – 1 Murphy Thompson, 2 Owen Ellarby Wharton, 3 Stella Tindall, 4 Grace Dorgan; Musical Ride Glaisdale Pony Club 11 and over – 1 Keavie Hutton, 2 Shay Halton, 3 Lauren Greensmith; Bran Tub Race Glaisdale Hunt Pony Club 10 years or under – 1 Grace Dorgan, 2 Owen Ellarby Wharton, 3 Murphy Thompson, 4 Stella Tindall; Bran Tub Race Glaisdale Hunt Pony Club 11 years or over – 1 Shay Halton, 2 Keavie Hutton, 3 Lauren Greensmith; Fancy Dress, Ridden/driven Children any age – 1 Ty Wheldon, 2 A Westcott, 3 L Barker.

PIGEONS

Fantail, or Jacobin any age – 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham ; Tumbler, any age – 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham; Tippler or Roller, or West of England Tumbler any age – 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham; Any Variety, short faced Cock, any age – 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham; Any Variety, short faced Hen, any age– 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham; Any Variety Homer Cock, any age – 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham; Any Variety Homer Hen, any age – 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham; Magpie, any age– 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham; Modena, adult. – 1 M and J Myers; Mookee Cock, any age – 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham; Mookee Hen, any age – 1, 2 and 3 Richardson and Graham.

RABBITS

HAROLD VICKERS MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST DUTCH RABBIT-S Beckwith

RICHARD CHAPLIN MEMORIAL SHIELD BEST FANCY RABBIT- Maltby and Newton

MR and MRS POWLEY TROPHY BEST RABBIT IN SHOW- Ranch House Stud

Dutch, Any Colour, Adult – 1 and 2 S Beckwith; Dutch, Any Colour, Under 4 months – 1 and 2 S Beckwith; Silver, Adult – 1 Mr A Belgian; Silver, under 5 months – 1 and 2 Mr A Belgian; Any other variety Lop Adult – 1 Mrs Kath Jordan; Any other variety Lop under 5 months – 1 and 3 Maltby and Newton, 2 Mrs Kath Jordan; Any other Variety Fancy Adult – 1 S Beckwith; Any Other Variety, Fancy, under 5 months – 1 and 2 Maltby and Newton, 3 S Beckwith; Breeder’s Fancy, Adult – 1 Mr A Belgian, 2 S Beckwith, 3 Mrs Kath Jordan; Breeder’s Fancy, under 5 months – 1 and 2 Maltby and Newton, 3 Mr A Belgian ; Challenge Fancy, Adult – 1 Mr A Belgian, 2 S Beckwith, 3 Mrs Kath Jordan; Challenge Fancy, under 5 months – 1 and 2 Maltby and Newton, 3 Mr A Belgian; Fancy Buck – 1 Maltby and Newton 2 and 3 Mr A Belgian; Fancy Doe – 1 and 3 Maltby and Newton, 2 Mr A Belgian

Fur and Rex

Self Rex adult – 1 JWH Brown, 2 Mrs Kath Jordan; Self Rex under 5 months – 1 DW Reid, 2 Mrs Kath Jordan; Any colour non self adult – 1 and 3 Gayle Smith, 2 JWH Brown; Any colour non self under 5 months – 1 JWH Brown; Mini Rex adult – 1 DW Reid; Silver Fox, Adult – 1 JWH Brown; Sable, Adult – 1 Ranch House Stud; Sable, under 5 months – 1 and 2 Ranch House Stud ; Other Variety, Fur, adult – 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 Double Dee Stud ; Other Variety, Fur, under 5 months – 1 and 2 Double Dee Stud, 3 Ranch House Stud; Breeder’s Fur, Rex, Adult – 1 and 2 JWH Brown, 3 Ranch House Stud; Breeder’s Fur, Rex, under 5 months – 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 Double Dee Stud, 3 DW Reid; Challenge Fur, or Rex, Adult – 1 and 2 JWH Brown, 3 Ranch House Stud BEST REX; Challenge Fur, Rex, under 5 months – 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 Double Dee Stud, 3 DW Reid; Grand Challenge, Any Variety, Adult – 1 and 2 JWH Brown, 3 A Belgian; Grand Challenge, Any Variety, under 5 months – 1 Ranch House Stud, 2 Maltby and Newton, 3 Double Dee Stud; Fur/Rex Buck, A/A – 1 and 3 Ranch House Stud, 2 JWH Brown; Fur/Rex Doe, A/A – 1 JWH Brown, 2 Double Dee Stud, 3Ranch House Stud; Juvenile Pet Rabbit – 1 Bailey Thistleton, 2 Theo Thistleton.

CAVIES

Juvenile pet Cavy, belonging to any child under 16 – 1 Lydia Worley, 2 Sam Worley, 3 C Burke

FERRETS

NIGEL STOCK TROPHY BEST YOUNG FERRET B Newton

ADAM NEWTON TROPHY BEST SANDY FERRET A and L Dawson

SUE LLOYD TROPHY BEST POLECAT B Newton

LILIAN SHEPHERD TROPHY BEST WHITE Capt L Leathley

JOHN MANTON TROPHY BEST ANY OTHER COLOUR A and L Dawson

CHAPLIN/NEWTON TROPHY BEST FERRET IN SHOW A and L Dawson

Hob Albino Adult – 1 P Boyle, 2 S Buxton, 3 R Tomlinson; Jill Albino Adult – 1 and 3 R Tomlinson, 2 P Boyle; Hob Polecat Adult – 1 W Stanley, 2 P Boyle, 3 D Hill; Jill Polecat Adult – 1 B Newton, 2 B Conway, 3 R Tomlinson; Best Polecat – 1 B Newton; Hob Sandy Adult – 1 and A and L Dawson, 2 P Boyle Best Sandy; Jill Sandy Adult – 1 and 2 A and L Dawson, 3 W Standley; Hob Any Other Colour Adult – 1 W Standley, 2 and 3 P Boyle; Jill Any Other Colour Adult – 1 and 2 A and L Dawson, 3 W Standley; Best Any Other Colour – 1 A and L Dawson; Albino Hob 2018 Breed – 1 Capt L Leathley, 2 S Buxton, 3 B Newton Best White Cpt Leathley; Albino Jill 2018 Breed – 1 B Newton; Polecat Hob 2018 Breed – 1 S Buxton, 2 Capt L Leathley; Polecat Jill 2018 Breed – 1 S Buxton, 2 W Standley, 3 Capt L Leathley; Any Other Colour Hob 2018 Breed – 1 B Newton; Best young Ferret – 1 B Newton; Any Other Colour Jill 2018 Breed – 1 S Buxton; Children’s Pet Ferret, any age/colour – 1, 2 and 3 D Hill; Pairs

– 1 A and L Dawson, 2 R Tomlinson, 3 Capt L Leathley

HORTICULTURAL CLASSES

MICHAEL PICKARD TROPHY MOST POINTS IN SECTION

M Pickard

Four Potatoes – 1 and 2 M Pickard, 3 H Walby; Five Pods Peas – 1 and 2 M Pickard; One Head Lettuce – 1 M Pickard, 2 P Elliott; Two Beetroot, Globe – 1 and 2 H Walby, 3 P Elliott; One Cauliflower – 1 and 2 M Pickard; Two Onions – 1 and 3 M Pickard, 2 H Walby; Two Carrots – 1 and 2 M Pickard, 3 H Walby; One Marrow – 1 M Pickard; Collection of Vegetables – 1 M Pickard, 2 H Walby 3 D Best; Three Roses – 1 D Pickard

HORTICULTURE

SEMPLE CUP BEST SINGLE VEGETABLE – M Pickard

Vase Mixed flowers – 1 FW Cornforth, 2 D Pickard; Five Potatoes, White – 1 and 2 H Walby, 3 S Larkin; Five Potatoes, Coloured – 1 M Pickard, 2 and 3 H Walby; Six Eschallots, Red – 1 FW Cornforth, 2 H Walby; Six Eschallots, Straw – 1 J Humble, 2 and 3 H Walby; Six Eschallots, suitable for pickling – 1 and 2 H Walby, 3 J Humble; Six Pods Peas – 1 M Pickard, 2 J Cousans; Six Pods Broad Beans – 1 J Humble, D Best; Six Pods Runner Beans – 1 D Smith, 2 P Wright, 3 S Davidson; Six pods of French Beans – 1 P Wright, 2 J Humble, 3 H Mather; One Head Lettuce – 1 M Pickard, 2 S Davidson; Three Beetroot, Globe or Cylindrical – 1 H Walby, 2 M Pickard, 3 J Cousans; Two Carrots – 1 M Pickard, 2 and 3 H Walby; Two Parsnips – 1 annd 2 H Walby; One Cauliflower – 1 M Pickard; One Cabbage – 1 D Gawthorpe, 2 S Davidson; One Table Marrow – 1 M Pickard, 2 S Davidson; Three Onions, Dressed over 8oz – 1 JS Elston, 2 and 3 H Walby; Three Onions, Dressed. Under 8oz – 1 M Pickard, 2 and 3 H Walby; Three Garden Turnips – 1 M Gawthorpe; Six Tomatoes – 1 H Walby, 2 and 2 V Brown; Truss of Cherry Tomatoes – 1 C Pinkney, 2 and 3 V Brown; One Cucumber – 1 and M Pickard, 3 V Brown; Three sticks Rhubarb – 1 H Mather, 2 CB Gray, 3 J Cousans; Twelve Gooseberries – 1 CB Gray, 2 M Pickard; Any other vegetable – 1 C Fletcher, 2 C Pinkney, 3 H Walby; One vegetable and one bloom – 1 AL Rutter, 2 J Cousans, 3 D Gawthorpe; Collection of four vegetables – 1 H Walby, 2 S Davidson.

FLOWERS

Les Boocock trophy – J Humble

Cartune (Teesside)Trophy J Walby

Three Dahlias, Decorative – 1 D Smith, 2 and 3 J Cousans; Three Dahlias, Cactus or Semi-Cactus – 1 D Smith, 2 D Flower, 3 J Cousans; Three Dahlia, ball – 1 and 2 D Flower, 3 J Humble; One Dahlia Bloom – 1 and 2 J Elston, 3 D Smith; Six Pom Dahlia Blooms – 1 J Cousans, 2 D Smith, 3 D Flower; Three Roses – 1 D Smith, 2 G Heppenstall, 3 A Thompson; One Rose – 1 and 2 D Smith, 3 C Gilbraith; One Vase of Sweet Peas – 1 J Humble, 2 and 3 D Smith; One Vase Garden Flowers – 1 D Smith, 2 and 3 J Cousans; Four African Marigolds – 1 and 2 D Flower; Bowl of Mixed Garden Flowers – 1 C Pinkney, 2 J Cousans, 3 Cornforth; One Vase Garden Flowers – 1 D Smith, 2 J Cousans, 3 A Thompson; Six Pansies – 1 D Flower, 2 A Palmer; One Gladioli – 1 and 2 A Rutter, 3 D Flower; Three Gladioli – 1 A Rutter, 2 D Smith, 3 D Gowthorpe; Vase or Bowl of Sweet Peas, 12 Stems – 1 J Humble, 2 A Palmer, 3 D Gowthorpe; One Gent’s Buttonhole – 1 D Smith, 2 and 3 R Brown; Ladies Spray – 1 D Wright, 2 R Brown, 3 I Hodgeson; Pot Plant, Flowering, other than fuchsia – 1 Cornforth, 2 D Flower, 3 J Walby; Pot Plant, Fuchsia – 1 Cornforth, 2 D Flower, 3 A Palmer; Pot Plant Orchid – 1 J Walby, 2 A Palmer, 3 RM Guy; Pot Plant, Foliage – D Flower, 2 A Palmer, 3 J Walby; Cactus Plant or Succulent – 1 and 3 J Walby, 2 D Flower.

CHILDREN’S SECTION

PADGETT TROPHY Ben Talick

Any Vegetable – 1 T Wheldon; Tallest Thistle – 1 P Crosby, 2 J Harland, 3 C Newham; An Arrangement of Wild Flowers in a Mug – 1 R Dobson, 2 A Pinkney, 3 K Dobson; Vase of Wild Flowers – 1 K Dobson, 2 BTalick; Animal/Reptile/Character from vegetables/fruit – 1 M Dobson, 2 and 3 J Edon; An Assortment of Grasses – 1 M Griffin, 2 M Dobson, 3 G Pinkney; A Miniature Garden – B Talick, 2 A Pinkney.

FLORAL ART

FLORAL ART ROSEBOWL BEST EXHIBIT Di Wright

Petite Arrangement – 1 Livia Wright, 2 Ellie Wright, 3 Ben Tallich; Walk in the Woods – 1 Di Wright, 2 Max Tallich, 3 Rosemary Brown; 100 years of change 1918-2018 – 1 Di Wright, 2 Chris Galbraith, 3 Mrs Hodgson; Arrangement in basket – 1 Chris Galbraith, 2 Di Wright, 3 Rosemary Brown; Arrangement in a wine glass – 1 Chris Galbraith, 2 Di Wright, 3 Anne Gilbert; Minature Garden – 1 J Summerhayes, 2 I Hodgson.

EGGS, PRESERVES AND HONEY

Six Brown Hen Eggs – 1 Botton Village, 2 Jack Harland, 3 Sam Harland; Six Bantam Eggs, Any Colour – 1 and 3 A Peirson and J Aldred, 2 L Thompson; A Jar of Raspberry Jam – 1 and 2 E Boyes, 3 J Staples; Jar of Strawberry Jam – 1 J Staples, 2 E Boyes, 3 S Davidson; A Jar of Blackcurrant Jam – 1 J Staples, 2 H Dixon, 3 S Davidson; A Jar of Jam, any other variety – 1 P Harrison, 2 R Staples, 3 A Wheldon; A Jar of Lemon Curd – 1 J Staples, 2 A Griffin, 3 B Sullivan (Alistair Griffin Trophy J Staples); 83 A Jar of Homemade Chutney – 1 J Staples, 2 W Taylor, 3 J Walby (Emma Rudsdale and Hens Trophy J Staples); A Jar of Marmalade – 1 J Staples, 2 J Wood, 3 A Wheldon; A Jar of Fruit Jelly, any named variety – 1 J Staples, 2 S Davidson, 3 J Rutter ; A Bottle of Cordial – 1 B Adamson, 2 P Harrison, 3 J Staples; Bottle of Sloe Gin – 1 R Staples, 2 R M Guy, 3 G Lonsdale; Any other Fruit Liquor – 1 and 2 G Lonsdale, 3 K Cornforth; A Jar of Honey – 1 D Gawthorpe, 2 and 3 J Randles

HOME BAKING

Loaf of White Bread – 1 H Dixon, 2 V Griffin, R Griffin; Loaf of Brown Bread – 1 R Griffin, 2 P Harrison, 3 H Dixon; Loaf made in a Breadmaker – 1 P Wright, 2 H Dixon, 3 D Wright; Four Brown Bread Buns – 1 M Hopley; Four Oven Baked Fruit Scones – 1 and 2 E Smith, 3 J Dowson; Four Oven Baked Cheese Scones – 1 H Dixon, 2 E M Gissing, 3 A Wright; Four Oven Baked Scones any other variety – 1 H Dixon, 2 J Stamp, 3 A Wright; Chocolate cake – 1 H Dixon, 2 J Shepherd, 3 L Johnson; Fatless Sponge – 1 E M Gissing, 2 J Blacklock, 3 J Dowson (Myra Cornforth Memorial Trophy Mrs E M Gissing); Rich Fruit Cake – 1 R Phillip, 2 E Pickard, 3 H Dixon; Four Decorated Cup Cakes – 1 D Wright, 2 E Wright, 3 L Wright; A Carrot Cake – 1 B Adamson, 2 H Dixon, 3 P Wright; Four Flapjacks – 1 O Peacock, 2 H Farrow, 3 W Ford; Victoria Sponge – 1 W Phillip, 2 H Dixon, 3 M Robinson; Ginger Loaf – 1 and 2 E Boyes, 3 B Adamson; Round of Shortbread – 1 J Stamp, 2 J Dowson, 3 E Boyes; Lemon Drizzle Cake – 1 J Stamp, 2 A Newham, 3 M Robinson; Set Recipe Chocolate and Beetroot cake – 1 J Dowson, 2 H Dixon, 3 G Taylor; MEN ONLY. Cake of own choice – 1 I Hopley, 2 L Underwood, 3 A Newham; Saucer Fruit Pie – 1 and 2 E Boyes, 3 R M Guy; A Savoury Flan – 1 M Hopley, 2 H Dixon, 3 J Dowson

HANDICRAFTS

JEAN DOWSON SILVER GOBLET FOR BEST HANDMADE EXHIBIT WINNER Rebekah Staples

Cross Stitch Work – 1 and 3 Mrs Emma Smith, 2 Mrs Hazel Dixon; Any Embroidery Excluding cross stitch – 1 Rebekah Staples, 2 Ms CA Featherstone, 3 Mrs Emma Smith; A Greeting Card, any medium – 1 Rebekah Staples, 2 and 3 Ms CA Featherstone; Article of Beadwork or Jewellery – 1 Ms CA Featherstone, 2 and 3 Ms Emma Smith; A Soft Toy, any medium – 1 Mrs Jo Billingham, 2 Mrs Hazel Dixon, 3 Christine Cassonell; Bunting – 1 and 3 Ms CA Featherstone, 2 Livia Wright; Crochet Work, any yarn – 1 and 2 Ms Jo Billingham, 3 Ms Judith Staples; Article of Patchwork, Quilting, Appliqué – 1 Ellie Tindall; Knitted or Crocheted Mittens – 1 Ms Hazel Dixon, 2 and 3 Mrs Jo Billingham; Hand Knitted Garment, not babywear – 1 Mrs Judith Staples, 2 Mrs Jo Billingham, 3 Mrs Maureen Humble; Hand Knitted Baby Garment – 1 and 2 Mrs Jo Billingham, 3 Mrs Joan Stamp; A Machine Made Article Knitted or Sewn – 1 Mrs Di King, 2 Hazel Rogers; Complete Cushion – 1 Rebekah Staples, 2 Hazel Rogers, 3 Mrs Jo Billingham; A Bag Mrs Di King, 2 Mrs Jo Billingham, 3 Mrs Debbie Scott; Ceramic or Pottery – 1 Livia Wright; Any other craft – 1 Mr F Cornforth, 2 Mrs Jo Billingham, 3 Miss G Heppenstall

ART

GLADYS CLEMMIT MEMORIAL TROPHY STILL LIFE OR FLOWER CLASS Ms Petra Ditchburn

HC Mrs JM Preston Alexandra Palmer

Painting in any medium – 1 Ms Petra Ditchburn, 2 Mr John Harrison, 3 Mr GE Bickerdike; Painting in watercolours – 1 Ms Petra Ditchburn, 2 Mr GE Bickerdike, 3 Mrs JM Preston; Picture in any other medium – 1 Ella Tindall, 2 Mrs JM Preston, 3 Miss Annmarie Blackshaw.

PHOTOGRAPHY

NORTH YORKSHIRE LAW TROPHY BEST PHOTOGRAPH Miss Carole Dowson

Photograph, B/W or colour, Spring/Summer – 1 Mrs Paula Harrison, 2 Mrs Anita Thompson, 3 Lynne Thompson; Photograph, B/W or colour, Autumn/Winter – 1 Caroline Granthier, 2 Mrs Anita Thompson, 3 Mr Michael Keeler; Photograph, B/W or colour, Animals or Birds – 1 Miss Carole Dowson, 2 and 3 Mr Michael Keeler; Photograph, B/W or colour, Child Study – 1 Christine Pinkney, 2 Mrs Polly Wright, 3 Ruth Griffin; Photograph, B/W or colour, Humorous – 1 and 2 Miss Carole Dowson, 3 Katie Dobson; Photograph, Work or Play in Danby Parish – 1 Mr Michael Keeler, 2 Ruth Griffin, 3 Ella Smith; An original photograph – 1 Mr Michael Keeler, 2 Josh Martin -Jones, 3 Botton Village.

WALKING STICKS

TEESIDE AUTOMATION TROPHY BEST CROOK OR STICK

E Brooks

JOE EASLEY MEMORIAL TROPHY BEST NOVICE

C Jackson

Walking Stick, horn,unpainted – 1 and 2 E Brooks, 3 S Bell; Walking Stick, Carved/decorated – 1 E Brooks, 2 and 3 S Bell; Walking Stick, half head/hunter – 1, 2 and 3 E Brooks; Walking Stick Wood not painted – 1 S Elton, 2 S Bell, 3 E Brooks; Walking Stick, in one piece – 1 S Bell, 2 and 3 E Books; Shepherd’s Crook, horn head. Plain – 1, 2 and 3 S Bell; Shepherd’s Crook, horn head. Carved – 1 and 2 E Brooks; Shepherd’s Crook, in one piece – 1 and 2 S Bell, 3 C Gray; Thumb Stick, in one piece – 1 and 3 E Brooks, 2 S Bell; Thumb Stick, horn head. Plain – 1 S Bel, 2 E Brooks, 3 C Gray; Any Other Thumb Stick – 1 and 3 E Brooks, 2 S Bell; Novice Best crook or stick – 1, 2 and 3 C Jackson

WOMEN’S GROUPS

Table Exhibit– 1 Lealholm WI, 2 Fryup WI, 3 Eskmoore WI. (WOMEN’S GROUP TROPHY Lealholm WI)

YOUNG FARMERS SECTION

Table Exhibit – 1 Loftus YFC, 2 Danby YFC. G COPLEY SILVER TROPHY Loftus YFC. WEHL CUP AWARDED FOR MOST OUTSTANDING ITEM Danby YFC

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Handwriting Infants – 1 Isla Schofield, 2 Daniel Thompson, 3 Rohan Brown; Handwriting, juniors – 1 Honey Findlay, 2 Oliver Prowse, 3 Jack Spark; Original Composition, juniors – 1 Naomi Cornforth, 2 Tommy Dowson, 3 Alice Kerrison CANON CUP; Collage, infants – 1 Rosie Kevan, 2 Cora Dowey, 3 William Tyreman; Collage, juniors – 1 Harriet Graham, 2 Thomas Adamson, 3 Violet Bavister; Painting own choice, infants – 1 Ella Campbell, 2 Olivia Craven, 3 Jake Hellon; Painting own choice, juniors – 1 Alice Pinkney, 2 Danny Motteu, 3 Katie Harland; Picture any other medium, infants – Ella Campbell, 2 Rosie Kevan, 3 Cora Dowey; Picture any other medium, juniors – 1 Emily King, 2 Theodora Platt,3 Edie Medcalf; Picture in any medium, under school age – 1 Ivan Lillie, 2 Maggie Tindall, 3 Charlotte Newham; Picture in any medium, 12 to 16 years – 1 Katie Dobson, 2 Mia Kerrison, 3 Max Dobson; Poster advertising Danby Show – 1 Ada Bucur, 2 Ella Campbell, 3 Olivia Peacock; Computer Creation 12 to 16 years – 1 Katie Dobson, 2 Livia Wright, 3 Max Dobson; A Greetings Card 12 to 16 years – 1 Max Dobson, 2 Mia Kerrison, 3 Katie Dobson; A Photograph. 11 years and under – 1 Emily King, 2 George Pinkney, 3 Naomi Cornforth; A Photograph 12 to 16 years – 1 Roxanna Dobson, 2 Max Dobson, 3 Abigail Poole; Article made from recycled material – 1 Rosie Kevan, 2 Ivy Craven, 3 Olivia Peacock; Lego Model – 1 Anna Crosby, 2 Helena Crosby, 3 Ethan Kerrison; Edible Necklace – 1 and 2 Roxanna Dobson, 3 Max Dobson; Patchwork item or Sewing – 1 and 2 Livia Wright, 3 Roxanna Dobson; Decorated Stone 16 years or under – 1 Olivia Peacock, 2 Livia Wright, 3 Jack Towers; Any other Handicraft – 1 Dan Cornforth, 2 and 3 Livia Wright; Set recipe – 1 Livia Wright, 2 Roxanna Dobson, 3 Charlotte Newham; 4 Butterfly Cakes – 1 Edith Callaghan, 2 Livia Wright, 3 Charlotte Newham; Four Eggs – 1 Ty Wheldon, 2 Charlie Barber, 3 Sam Harland.

VINTAGE MACHINERY

R CHAPMAN TROPHY FOR BEST EXHIBIT A Yeoman and Son

Hand Tool – 1 L Flintoft, 2 D Coulson, 3 J Craske; Farm Implement – 1 L Brown, 2 D Jones, 3 D Coulson; Tractor up to 1957 – 1 D Jones, 2 P Thompson, 3 P Dale; Tractor 1958 onwards – 1 A Yeoman and Son, 2 K Doddridge, 3 A Yeoman and Son; Stationary Engine – 1 A and P Nesfield, 2 L Flintoft R Skinner

MOTORCYCLES

Motorcycles. pre-war, up to 1939 inclusive – 1 Chris Bates - 1923 Triumph Ricardo, 2 Mr A Whitehead - 1925 Triumph, 3 G Dowson 1921 Triumph H 550cc; Motorcycles. 1945 onwards – 1 G Dowson - 1965 Triumph TRW 500cc, 2 Rodney Wildsmith – 1967 Velocette Thruxton 500cc, 3 Mr John Brooks - 1972 Honda CB750 K2.