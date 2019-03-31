An expanded Moorsbus service will resume on Friday 3 May

The Moorsbus network of services will resume on Friday 3 May.

The service will then operate every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until 29 September, a longer season than in 2018.

The buses will also make more calls at railway stations including Malton, Thirsk, Northallerton and Danby – over 50 station connections each week.

Working with other community groups, Moorsbus has managed to raise the funds required to operate services from a wide area including York, Darlington and Saltburn.

The aim of Moorsbus is to re-connect locals and visitors with the North York Moors, helping those who live here to get to shops and services, as well as visit friends and relations without the need for a car.

Bill Breakell, of Moorsbus, said: “We’re delighted that since the community interest company stepped in to save the much-loved Moorsbus in 2014, we’ve managed to increase our services year on year.

“This year we’ve got more and better connections, with the routes being largely as in 2018 in response to passengers’ requests.

“Thanks to lots of hard work and donations from individuals, as well as parish councils, small businesses and other bodies, we’re able to connect scores of towns and villages in the rural area – often providing them with their only bus service.”

Visit moorsbus.org for more information.