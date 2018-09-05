Amazing video shows whale playing next to tourist boat off the Yorkshire coast

The owners of a whale-watching boat have captured incredible footage of a minke whale off the coast of Whitby.

Charter vessel Three Sisters was around five miles from Staithes with a group of tourists aboard when they spotted the mammal.

The minke whale was seen off the coast of Staithes

Record year for whale, dolphin and porpoise sightings off Yorkshire coast

It swam close to the boat and 'played' for several minutes, delighting onlookers.

The dry, warm summer has led to a record number of whale, dolphin, porpoise and even shark sightings in the North Sea due to the clear, settled conditions. A humpback whale was seen off Whitby for the first time in four years back in July.

Where to see whales in Yorkshire

This is the first season the Three Sisters has operated wildlife-watching and fishing trips since owner and captain Martin Hopkinson, who spent 30 years as a lifeboat helmsman with Staithes RNLI, completed a refit of the boat during the winter. The former fisherman added a toilet and hot drinks facility, and created extra space for passengers.

"We've had a wonderful summer sharing our passion with everyone and this was the icing on the cake," said Martin's wife Julia.