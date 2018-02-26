All aboard steam railway in new Channel 5 series

Want to learn the secrets behind the world’s most popular steam railway?

The first episode of a new Channel 5 series, The Yorkshire Steam Railway: All Aboard, screens tonight at 8pm in its Friday night 8pm primetime slot.

The programme will take viewers behind the scenes at the North York Moors Railway celebrates its 50th anniversary year.

The first of the three-part documentary series sees the railway about to open its door for a new season.

To pull in the crowds they’ve hired in star steam engine, Royal Scot, to headline for the week.

For General Manager Chris Price, it’s an expensive gamble.

This big and powerful steam engine was designed to thunder from London to Glasgow on mainline rails but the heritage railway has much smaller platforms and bridges.

Until Royal Scot arrives from her London base and goes through a gauging run on the line they won’t know if she will actually fit the railway.

The railway granted unprecedented access to DSP – part of the Endemol Shine Group – whose co-managing directors Emily Dalton and Donna Clark, describe the show as “a real celebration of the extraordinary heritage and traditions of the country’s railways”.

Further episodes will be on March 9 and 16, at 8pm.