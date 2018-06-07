Alex is the White stuff for Whitby

Central defender Alex White has returned to Whitby Town on a one-year contract.

White, who last turned out for the Seasiders in the 2012/13 season, returns to the club after a spell with Ebac Northern League side Washington.

In his last spell at the Turnbull Ground, White made 99 appearances in blue, scoring four goals. His first of those came in a 4-3 defeat at AFC Fylde.

The strong, composed centre-half, 29, left the Seasiders in July 2013 for Spennymoor Town, with whom he went on to win the Ebac Northern League title.

White has also appeared for Hartlepool United as a junior, along with Gretna, Stranraer and Blyth Spartans amongst other clubs.