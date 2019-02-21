Aldi applies for licence to sell alcohol at its new Whitby store

Aldi has applied for a premises licence to allow it to sell alcohol in its new Whitby store.

The Fairfield Way development is due to open in May and the German supermarket giant as putting the pieces in place as the date moves closer.

It has lodged an application with Scarborough Borough Council to open and sell alcohol to be consumed off the premises from 7am until 11pm seven days a week.

Although the times have been specified in the application it could be that the chain chooses to close earlier.

The Aldi store in Scarborough has a licence to sell alcohol until 11pm but closes at 10pm on all nights apart from Sunday when it shuts at 4pm.

The company has also lodged a planning application to erect the signs at its Whitby store with the council.

The licence application is now out to consultation at https://www.scarborough.gov.uk/aldi-notice-application