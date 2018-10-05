Airy Hill youngsters taking aim for another flying start to year

A week-long residential trip, a Stone Age project and a big bad wolf have been keeping youngsters at Airy Hill School busy this half-term.

Nursery

We have been having lots of fun. We have enjoyed baking, learning about ourselves and printing using lots of different colours and textures.

We have tasted the tomatoes and beans that we grew outside.

They were delicious! We have made lots of new friends and look forward to exploring more each day.

Reception

The children have been reading the Train Ride. We have acted out the story and then told our own train ride stories using different characters.

Year 1

We are having a magical time learning about many different traditional tales. We have learnt about big bad wolves, a cheeky girl with golden hair and we have also planted our own beans to, hopefully, grow a beanstalk that is tall enough to reach the castle in the clouds!

Year 2

Year 2 have been engrossed with their class story The Lighthouse Keeper’s Lunch.

They have been busy making bread rolls to go in Mr Grinling’s packed lunch and have even been to the top of Whitby Lighthouse to get up close to the gulls and see the fantastic sites of Whitby from above.

They have also been put through their paces in the multi-skills sports event at Caedmon, partaking in a range of sporting activities with other primaries around Whitby.

Year 3

We have had a busy start to the new school year learning all about The Stone Age. When we looked at a timeline we realised that the Stone Age was such a long time ago that the technology that we take for granted now just didn’t exist.

Although the Stone Age people didn’t have paper, they did paint and draw, only they did it on cave walls using berry juice, clay and charcoal among other things. We had a go at painting using sticks instead of paintbrushes and we used crushed blackberries mixed with oil as well as charcoal found in the fire pit at the Forest School.

Another way to learn about the past is to study archaeological evidence that has been found in the ground. These give us an idea of what kind of homes the prehistoric people might have lived in and how they may have survived.

Year 4

Year 4 have been learning lots of new grammar rules and applying them, in amusing ways, when writing their animal-comedy stories. In science, they have been learning about the digestive system and conducted a detailed investigation into how various drinks might decay teeth.

Instead of real teeth, they used the shells of hard-boiled eggs and learnt how important it is to brush your teeth.

The class were visited by Alexandra Farmer, of Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, who brought a baby squirrel along. The pupils have even made an early start on making Christmas cards!

Year 5

We have been finding out about the ancient civilisation of the Mayans. As part of our topic we will be taking a trip to the York Chocolate Story so we have been busy making chocolate treats to help fund our outing.

We’ve also made a big splash at the leisure centre with our swimming progress!

Year 6

Year 6 have had an adventurous start to the year with a residential visit to Peat Rigg Outdoor Centre.

The children spent a whole week climbing, canoeing and pushing themselves to their limits.

They showed great team work and continually encouraged one another.

Within the classroom, Year 6 have started their Greek topic and have started to research different Gods and will be going on to write their own Greek myth.

This week the children have visited the library and updated their library cards to ensure that they can all read lots of new books.

Gardening Club

KS1 and KS2 pupils have been planting trees on the bank above the sports field.

They also harvested potatoes and onions, which had grown in raised beds over the summer months.

Environment Team

We have had a great first session of the school year.

To reduce the nutrient levels of the top field, today’s job was to rake away the cut grass.

The cuttings were piled up to make a huge compost heap / bug hotel and the group will continue with this important task next week.

Many thanks to Wendy Holliday, of Whitby Naturalists, for helping remove so much grass and advising the children on techniques to use.