Airy Hill School: Were aliens in the playground?

Youngsters at Airy Hill School have had a fun and varied half-term, investigating an alien arrival in the playground, competing in the Eskdale Festival and making the most of the wintry weather.

Nursery have been having great fun in the snow.

They were busy scooping, digging, transporting and jumping.

On World Book Day, nur-sery children dressed up as their favourite book characters and bought in books from home to share with each other.

Reception

A huge thank you to Homebase for donating £30 worth of garden things for the reception outdoor area.

Year five students Rhys, Jordan and Elliott visit the Caedmon College Whitby science labs.

The children have loved using them. They enjoyed sharing all of their favourite stories on World Book Day.

Year One

Year One have been looking at the We’re Going on a Lion Hunt story. They started with a lot of talking about the story and how it was similar or different to We’re Going on the Bear Hunt. The youngsters sequenced pictures, thought of some amazing adjectives to improve the story and looked at word endings. They then went on our own lion hunt around school but sadly didn’t see one. They thought of new adjectives to describe their surroundings, planned and wrote a recount.

Year Two

Youngsters dress as their favourite book characters.

The children in Year Two have an extremely exciting week. They were visited by their story book character Beegu who is a lonely alien. She came to the playground where she had crashed her spaceship and left lots of clues to her whereabouts. Sadly, she had to go before they found her but she had left a selection of letters for the children to reply to. The children are now completing their astronaut training programme in PE and are ready to write their job applications to NASA.

In reading, the children have been developing their love of reading when reading for pleasure. They have been enjoying hot chocolate and biscuits with their favourite books.

Year Three

Year Three had a fun-filled day celebrating World Book Day. We spent time reading and talking about our favourite books and characters. They also designed a new front cover for a book based on our costumes.

Year five World Book Day costumes.

Year Four

Year Four have been busy practising their instruments for the upcoming spring concert. Tiger Lily is great in our brass section!

Year Five

Over the past few weeks, Year Five have been investigating properties of materials and their changes. As well as devising a range of scientific experiments, including finding out which materials are good electrical or thermal conductors, they have been developing their scientific report writing skills.

A highlight of the unit, so far, has been an exciting chemistry experience at Caedmon College. The children’s reactions were priceless! The class have also been enjoying their weekly swimming lessons and their skills are progressing really well.

Artistically, the class have been producing 3D drawings of amazing architectural designs, learning performance poetry and have been in full-voice in our regular singing sessions.

World Book Day

Last week the school saw one of its best turn-outs yet for World Book Day. Thank you to everyone for putting in so much effort with your costumes – everyone enjoyed hearing about your favourite stories.

Open Day

The school open morning on Tuesday was a big success. Everyone enjoyed showing our prospective parents around school and hearing so many positive comments.

Snow

All the children enjoyed their snow days and put their time to good use. They had fun sledging, snowballing and enjoying family time. Some had never seen the snow before!

Talented in the Arts!

Pupils are showing off their artistic side with the school choir singing at the Eskdale Festival.

On Saturday March 24, dancers from Years Three and Four will be taking part in the Let’s Move show at the Whitby Pavilion. Two days later, the school will be holding its Spring Concert at Caedmon College.

Athletics

The school is proud of the athletics team that travelled to Catterick to take part in the Youth Games Finals. A big well done to the KS2 boys’ football team who thoroughly enjoyed their matches.

Book Review Writing Competition

Congratulations to Miller from Year One who is the winner of our Book Review Writing Competitionfor his review of There’s a Monster in your Book.