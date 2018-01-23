Airy Hill School: Story-tellers made of the ‘write stuff’

Children at Airy Hill all had the opportunity to write a creative story of their choice in less than 500 words.

All stories had to be descriptive, adventurous and based around Winter.

Kelsey and Riley from year five

The school was inundated with entries and a winner was chosen from each class. All of the children produced fantastic work which was shared and celebrated during the school’s final assembly before the Christmas break.

Winners were: Year 1, Josie – Snowman and Woman; Year 2, James – Ben and James; Year 3, Isaac – Ruff & Tuff’s Disaster; Year 4, Aaliyah – The Midnight Snowfall; Year 5, Evie – The Magic Hunt for Snow; Year 6, Ryan –Santa Loves Liverpool. Overall School Winner, Daniel in Year 6 – Snowy Day.

Huge congratulations to all of the winners.

Reading Cafe

Youngsters at their nativity production

Prior to the end of the Autumn term, the children and teachers hosted a reading cafe afternoon.

All parents, friends and family of the children were invited into the school hall to enjoy a cup of tea and mince pie while enjoying listening to their child read. There was a huge turn out and the children were overjoyed with the support they received. This will now be scheduled as a termly event.

Carol concert

All of the children from Reception to year 6 took part in the school’s annual Carol Concert.

This was a huge success and the children performed beautifully.

The year six’s provided the narration while the year two pupils performed as the tableau. Everybody involved did a fantastic job and they all showcased their skills perfectly.

Christmas Fair

Our Christmas Fair was a huge success and lots of fun was had by all.

A massive thank you to the Friends of Airy Hill for all of their ongoing hardwork and commitment to the school. The children had a surprise visit from a special attraction this year, a Reindeer Rodeo.

Thomas Layton was the first daredevil to give it a go swiftly followed by lots of others, even a few staff members. Special thanks go to Funtastic Entertainment who provided the reindeer rodeo and went out of their way to help us. Candy floss, hot chocolates, face painting, Santa’s Grotto and lots of other festive treats meant there was something for everyone, and lots of sticky faces too.

‘Elfridges

Santa’s elves made a special visit to Airy Hill in December and set up a secret present shop called ‘Elfridges!

Children could come and visit and choose presents for family members.

These were then wrapped up and labelled by Santa’s helpers and taken home to be put under the children’s Christmas tree.

Breakfast with Santa

Children had the opportunity to have ‘Breakfast with Santa’!

The children arrived in their pyjamas, sat down at a festive -hemed table and enjoyed breakfast along with a hot chocolate. They were then treated to a visit from Santa where they told him what they would like for Christmas and even received a little gift.

Carols around the tree

The nursery children showcased their fantastic singing skills in a celebratory event towards the end of term.

The children sang their newly-learnt carols around the school’s Christmas tree to friends and family.

Reception Nativity

Well done to all of the Reception children who took part in their Nativity ‘Shine Star Shine’.

All of the children sang beautifully and had worked very hard to learn their words and actions.

Gymnastics

Our girls gymnastics team are training very hard for their upcoming gymnastics competition.

They are showing great determination and resilience.

Year 5/6 Athletics

Congratulations to our Year 5/6 Indoor Athletics Team on winning the Ryedale and Whitby final.

Each and everyone one of them showed outstanding sportsmanship and were a credit to the school. They have now qualified for the county level 3 round, at Catterick Leisure Centre on Monday February 26, where they will represent the Whitby and Ryedale area.

Marble run

How to describe the last two days of the autumn term in Year 5:

Teamwork, discussing a design brief, Internet research, annotating, writing design criteria, sketching design ideas, PVC drainpipe and guttering, experimenting, tennis ball, tape measures, measuring in metres, centimetres and millimetres, bus-stop division, rounding, marking out, bench hook and vice, sawing, mitre saw, right angles, filing, sanding, sandpaper, wet and dry paper, burr, hammer and punch, drilling, string, quality control, push force, reaction force, gravity, friction and lots of hard work. Put these together and you get lots of fun, Dojos and an almost-complete, giant ‘marble’ run. Another huge thankyou to Jewson and also Polypipe for their contribution towards materials.