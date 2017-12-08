Airy Hill School news: Pupils investigate ‘odd’ finding

Year three youngsters at Airy Hill School in Whitby have been carrying out their own police investigation, after receiving some information about an unusual finding on the grounds of the top field.

The children discovered some sabre-tooth cat skulls.

A skull found on the top field sparked a classroom investigation at Airy Hill.

They made notes of the scene and were going to use this to inspire their own newspaper article linked to a Stone Age topic..

* All of the school pupils took part in a school danceathon to help raise money and awareness for the NSPCC.

They were involved in an assembly and then group workshops which be followed up with a parent workshop very soon.

* Thanks to Jewson for donating a wide range of guttering and drainpipe materials for year five’s giant ‘marble run’.

Airy Hill Nursery tots took part in world nursery rhyme day.

The class will be designing and building a kit, which can be used by the whole school, to set up temporary marble runs around the school grounds.

* Year two concluded their adventures topic with a sailor day.

All of the children dressed up as sailors and learnt more about Captain Cook and Christopher Columbus. Miriam, from the Captain Cook Museum, visited and taught the children about food on board Cook’s ships. She taught the children how to make ship’s biscuits.

* The children and staff collected and donated 180 pairs of shoes to Sal’s Shoe Charity. Each child left school bare footed at the end of the summer term and donated their old school shoes to this great cause which provides children around the world with footwear.

Year five pupils will be building a giant marble run.

We have just received our Certificate of Gratitude from the Toe to Toe initiative and have been informed our shoes went to children in Nicaragua and Syria.

* The children of year two have been busy creating Christmas decorations to be used and displayed in St Mary’s Church’s Christmas tree display.

Year three children dressed up and then explore what life would have been like in the Stone Age.

They tried fire lighting, made cave paintings and got to make and try Stone Age stew.

* Nursery took part in world nursery rhyme week. Children had to learn a new nursery rhyme everyday for a week. We had great fun.

Our favourite rhymes were Incy Wincy Spider and Polly put the kettle on.

* Year four were invited to the Captain Cook Museum, to take part in the Caedmon College takeover day.

Year seven and eight students from the college led the year fours on a treasure hunt around the museum and taught them about the importance of compasses to Captain Cook, before making compass cookies.

* Year four pupils were also invited to attend a lantern parade. The wonderful lanterns were created at a lantern-making workshop.

The parade started at 6pm, when all the schools involved began the walk into town.

Four people carried the big Christmas jumper lantern and everybody else carried little lanterns to Endeavour Wharf, where the Christmas market was opened.

By Emily Britton and Aaliyah Weatherill