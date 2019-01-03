Airy Hill School carol concert was fitting finale to memorable term

Youngsters at Airy Hill School entertained family and friends in another memorable Christmas carol concert at St Hilda’s Church on the West Cliff.

It was one of many highlights of this past term.

Nursery 2 have been learning all about Christmas. We have made lots of lovely decorations to hang on our tree and had great fun playing with the winter toys.

The children in Year 3 have been immersed in their learning about the Iron Age.

One aspect of their learning in History has been how the Celts built their roundhouses in the Iron Age. We used drama to act as the different parts of the roundhouse.

Starting with the upright post, then the inner ring posts, adding the wooden panels before filling in the panels with daub (clay and mud) to create the actual walls of a roundhouse.

Year 3 have also had a fabulous Iron Age day. They tried various popular food from the Iron Age and even created their own Celtic roundhouse! As they have been reading the Iron Man book by Ted Hughes, they also created their own Iron Man working in teams!

Year 4 have had a fantastic ‘Ancient Egypt’ day, filled with activities. They have learnt about Ancient Egyptian maths, read a poem, which they made into a song, wrote and shared Ancient Egyptian-themed free-verse poems.

The day was topped-off with the shaduf challenge, in which teams competed to build a working model of an ancient water-lifting device. The class looked amazing in their costumes and many thanks to everyone involved in putting them together.

Year 4 also braved the cold winds to complete their sponsored walk, in aid of Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

Highlights included Whitby beach and a stroll to the end of the west pier. They raised £144.50!

In year 5 we have been learning about space and the solar system. We have read Stephen Hawking’s book George and the Secret Key to the Universe and explored our own areas of interest in our homework projects.

We have also all had a great term of swimming lessons at the leisure centre and would like to say a big thank you to all the staff there.

Year 5 also had a great time on their visit to the Captain Cook Museum.

They joined students from Caedmon College and Eskdale School for their Take over day activities.

Our children made paper ships, handled various artefacts and were given an informative tour of the museum. All our children were impeccably behaved and a credit to us all.

Year 6 have visited their local care home this morning to give the gift of time at this time of year. They enjoyed reading their stories and sharing tales from their childhoods.

The children were pushed out of their comfort zones but embraced the moment and made us all extremely proud.

Year 6 have also been getting crafty, painting their own baubles with their parents who joined them in class. The children have continued to raise funds for their London trip and have managed to raise £1,045 this term.

To do this, they have held film nights, cake sales and organised stalls at the Christmas Fair.

Environment Team have been ‘environmental science technicians’.

They learnt how to set up our rather sophisticated wildlife cameras (purchased with funding from Sirius Minerals) and focused them on a range of different bird foods. They are all looking forward to finding out which feathered-visitors prefer each tasty treat.

The school’s Christmas Fair was a huge success.

People enjoyed festive drinks and cakes whilst purchasing lots of Christmas gifts and playing Christmas games.

A huge thank you to our Friends of Airy Hill committee who made it all possible and huge thank you to our families, friends and community for supporting us.