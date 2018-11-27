Air cadets take part in remembrance services

Over the course of this year’s remembrance period members of 740 (Whitby) Squadron Air Cadets turned out in their numbers to stand alongside members of the armed forces and veterans to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.

On Saturday 10 November cadets supported the Royal British Legion, volunteering to sell poppies around Whitby town centre. As well as selling poppies cadets stood by volunteers of the RNLI in a service to remember those who have lost their lives at sea defending the country.

To conclude this act of remembrance a poppy anchor carried by Cdt Cpl Harcourt and Cdt Roper over the historic swing bridge was then transported by the lifeboat to be laid at sea.

The morning of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One saw 36 cadets and staff members join representatives of RAF Fylingdales, Army, Navy and veterans among other organisations to give their respect in an act of remembrance at Whitby war memorial.

An afternoon service at St Mary’s church by Whitby Abbey was also attended by members of the squadron.

The cadets formed a guard of honour outside of the church to welcome those in attendance at the service.