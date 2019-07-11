Aelfleda Terrace apartments plan needs to respect Whitby’s unique historical heritage

I refer to the excellent letter from Joyce Stangoe (Whitby Gazette, June 27) regarding the apartments proposed for Aelfleda Terrace and concerns regarding the conservation areas of Whitby.

This raises two issues.

Firstly, with respect to the proposed development, it clearly displays a blatant and unsympathetic disregard for the surrounding area, both in terms of design and materials to be used.

It is baffling to understand how plans for such an incongruous building could have been submitted in the first place.

Secondly, the development is proposed for holiday accommodation.

As many residents in Whitby will know, there is a scarcity of affordable housing and over-development of existing housing stock and land for the purpose of holiday lets, predominantly in residential communities.

This in turn has a huge impact on community cohesion and the infrastructure of residential areas, particularly parking.

It is vital that we respect both the unique, historical heritage of this town and the communities within it.

Heather Relf

Esk Terrace

Whitby