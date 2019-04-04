Adele tribute show - Someone Like You - on tour. Where you can see it and how to get tickets

See Someone Like You: the Adele Songbook for a live performance that celebrates one of our generation’s finest singer-songwriters.

Adele tribute artist Katie Markham is set to bring an incredible performance to the region, recreating the magic that the legendary singer started a decade ago.

Leading a six-piece band through all of your favourite Adele hits, audiences can look forward to the internationally acclaimed show that features everything from powerhouse performances to intimate torch songs and a spellbinding sit down acoustic section.

Previously appearing on Graham Norton’s Adele Special on the BBC - and having sang with the star herself live in London, the world-class show includes favourites Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel My Love, Set Fire to The Rain, Someone Like You, Hello, Rolling in The Deep, Skyfall and many more.

Someone Like You – The Adele Songbook also pays homage to some of Adele’s own musical heroes, from Etta James to George Michael via The Cure, to name a few.

Katie said: There’s a real beauty to Adele’s music. I think that’s why it appeals to so many people, she lays raw emotion out for all of the world to see.”

Tour dates:

York Grand Opera House, Friday May 3 at 7.30pm

Tickets: 0844 871 3024 or on line here

Hull City Hall, Saturday October 5 at 7:30pm

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or on line here