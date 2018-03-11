‘Ace’ new show about fishing and the arts

Whitby TV presenter and actor Ace Bhatti will explore the historical connection between art and the fishing industry on the east coast in a new TV documentary.

Civilisations Stories: Art and the Sea, which shows on BBC One (Yorkshire) later this spring, focusses on the fishing, whaling and shipping industries that connected Yorkshire to the world, from the trawlermen of Whitby to whaling in Greenland, trade with Europe, the British Empire in India and beyond.

The fishing industry has mainly gone but Bhatti goes in search of the world-class art of that era that records the fishing people and their boats, making some exciting new discoveries.

Bhatti, a former lifeboat crewman who also played Dr Yusef Khan on EastEnders, said: “I love the sea and the Yorkshire coast has been my home for many years. It has been amazing to see the art created during the peak of the fishing industries which shows not only the scale of the industry and the prosperity it brought to the region, but the unpredictable and dangerous way of life it created.

“It was fascinating to see the fisherman’s art and to learn the stories of the fisher folk who painted in Staithes.

“I even got out the needles to learn the art of knitting and the traditions of the fishing families.” The screening date has yet to be confirmed.