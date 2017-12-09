Academy show proves Whitby has got talent!

Whitby certainly has got talent in the shape of The Benson Stage Academy’s annual Christmas Show, staged last Friday and Saturday nights

at Whitby Pavilion Theatre.

The show, which has raised more than £30,000 for the NSPCC in the past years, saw pupils from aged four years upwards delight an appreciative audience with their highly polished dance routines.

The show was produced and choreographed by the principal Julia Trillo-Howard and her team of young dance teachers, Jenny Flinton, Sarah Corfield, Abbey Emmerson, Josh Emmerson and Bethany Tiplady.

The beautiful costumes, tastefully created by Jane Corfield, were excellent and filled the stage with colour complemented by the super lighting and sound by David Masters.

The wide variety of dance on display was remarkable and included ballet, tap, musical theatre, commercial freestyle, lyrical jazz, street and cheerleading.

Special guest was the founder and past principal of the Academy, Barbara Benson- Smith MBE who was responsible for the acrobatic dance and drama.

The entertainment concluded with a beautiful short adaption by Miss Julia of The Nutcracker Christmas Ballet.

As is tradition, all the proceeds from this show is donated to the NSPCC, everyone concerned gives their time free for this cause.

Special thanks to pupils, parents and grandparents, the ladies committee of the NSPCC for running the tombola, Pavilion Manager Jill Gomez-Mannion and her staff and The Whitby Gazette for their editorial space.