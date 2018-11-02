A64 roadworks: it's open this weekend but then the closures are back

A stretch of the A64 that is subject to roadworks will stay open this weekend - but then closes for the following two weekends.

Highways England is repairing the stretch between Crambeck and Low Hutton, and there are two more weekend closures. But they have avoided closing it at the busy holiday period - so last weekend (27-28 October) and on 3-4 November the route will be open.

The remaining weekend closures are Friday 9 November-Monday 12 November, and Friday 16 November-Monday 19 November, from 8pm on the Friday to 6am on the Monday.

Drivers have complained of the long diversions that Highways England has put in place. To reach York from Scarborough, for example, they suggest traffic goes along the A170 through Pickering, down Sutton Bank towards Thirsk, and then down the A19 to York.

The work between Crambeck and Low Hutton - near Malton - is part of a £1.4m renewal scheme.

To carry out the road reconstruction, workers will be digging up the road to depths of between 30cm and 80cm in order to replace the concrete base which makes up the foundation of the road. "Due to the depth of the repair that is needed this work can’t be done using lane or overnight closures. We have tried to avoid major local events where possible," says Highways England.

