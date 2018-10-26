A64 closures: here's when the remaining ones are

A stretch of the A64 that is subject to three weekend closures is to stay open for the half-term holiday.

Highways England closed the stretch between Crambeck and Low Hutton last weekend, and there are two more weekend closures. But they have avoided closing it at the busy holiday period - so on the weekends of 27-28 October and 3-4 November the route will be open.

The remaining weekend closures are Friday 9 November-Monday 12 November, and Friday 16 November-Monday 19 November, from 8pm on the Friday to 6am on the Monday.

The work between Crambeck and Low Hutton - near Malton - is part of a £1.4m renewal scheme.

To carry out the road reconstruction, workers will be digging up the road to depths of between 30cm and 80cm in order to replace the concrete base which makes up the foundation of the road. "Due to the depth of the repair that is needed this work can’t be done using lane or overnight closures. We have tried to avoid major local events where possible," says Highways England.

Highways England has put in place diversions, which will clearly show the Highways England logo to avoid the route getting confused with others in the area.

See here for details of the diversions.

There are changes to Coastliner buses due to the road closure: see here.