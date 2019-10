The A169 Lockton Lane is currently closed due to a serious road traffic collision.

North Yorkshire Police Control Room has tweeted: "Road Closure Alert. A169 Lockton Lane, Pickering is currently closed due to a serious RTC.

"Diversions are currently being set up. Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal."

The incident occured close to the Fox and Rabbit Inn on the Pickering to Whitby road.