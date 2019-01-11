A year of growth for Scarborough and Whitby firm North Yorkshire Law

Scarborough-based North Yorkshire Law enters 2019 on the back of a year which has seen an increase in staff numbers, promotions and the opening of an office within a new city.

This comes as a result of the increased case load that it has experienced in both 2017 and 2018 and the anticipation of what is to come in 2019.

New appointments have been made in the Whitby office, with Jaime Dodd appointed as solicitor and Nicola Hill beginning her training in the conveyancing team as well as Elaine

Greener joining the reception team.

This January, Carrie Grant has also joined the Scarborough office in Albemarle Crescent where she will be assisting the conveyancing team.

Training contracts have been awarded to Emma Silkstone and Hannah Dowling, as North Yorkshire Law continues to support and develop talented individuals within the company.

Richard Boyd, Managing Partner of North Yorkshire Law, said of the appointments, “It’s fantastic to welcome so many brilliant new faces to the team in the last year.

“It is also brilliant to see training contracts and promotions for our hard-working staff.

“We’re incredibly pleased to see so many progress in-house.”

As well as new appointments and promotions, towards the end of the year, North Yorkshire Law expanded by opening a new office in York, with more business coming from the York area.