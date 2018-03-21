A tough challenge for technology students

The Rotary Clubs of Whitby held their annual technology

tournament at Whitby Pavilion, the 10th occasion that it has taken place for local schools.

Teams entered from Fyling Hall, Eskdale, Caedmon, Freeborough, Stokesley and Hill View Academy, Eston, making a total of 20 teams and 80 students.

The project was a demanding one for the students, who were competing against the clock. They had to design and construct a working model crane which had to be manoeuvred under a bridge to recover and return to a safe place a mock container of chemicals.

The crane’s magnetic hook had to be raised and lowered by means of power from a small electric motor.

Students were supplied with a basic kit comprising of materials such as wood, cardboard, glue, elastic bands, electric motor batteries and were given time constraints.

There were three levels of entry – Advanced, Intermediate and Foundation – depending on age-groups and pupils had to work unaided by their teachers.

Judges gave marks for planning, team work, design and analysis, development of solutions, construction and portfolios.

Winners in the Foundation and Advanced sections were teams from Whitby’s Caedmon College whereas the Intermediate section saw the Fyling Hall team victorious.

There were some excellent designs and the cranes built largely met operational requirements, sometimes much to the surprise of the students, who learnt much and had lots of fun. Trophies for the winning teams were presented by Wing Cdr Darren Whiteley of RAF Fylingdales with all participants receiving a certificate of achievement.

Chief organiser of the event Fred Payne, of the Rotary Club of Whitby & District, said: “Lots of people have worked very hard to put this on and when it goes so well it makes it all worthwhile.”

The club thanks all who sponsored the event.