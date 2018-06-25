A fish dish straight from the Magpie kitchen - here’s how you can make it

Here is the latest recipe from the Magpie Cafe.

King Scallop, cauliflower and pancetta

Ingredients ­– serves 4

12 King Scallops

1 medium cauliflower

Knob of butter

Salt and pepper

200ml vegetable stock

50ml double cream

100g diced pancetta

Oil for cooking

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons wholegrain mustard

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Method

For the cauliflower, cut 2/3rds of the cauliflower into small pieces and place into a pan with the knob of butter and add the vegetable stock.

Bring to the boil and cook for approx 10 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender and there is only a small amount of liquid left in the pan.

Blitz to a smooth puree, add the double cream and season to taste.

Set aside and keep warm. Cut the remainder of the cauliflower into small florets and blanch in boiling salted water, 30 seconds should be enough.

Remove them from the pan and place into cold water to stop the cooking process.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and add the diced pancetta and pan fry until crispy, remove the pancetta from the pan onto kitchen paper, set aside and keep warm. Using the same pan over a high heat lay in the Scallops and cauliflower florets, starting from the top of the pan, working clockwise.

After 1 minute, turn the scallops and cauliflower over and cook for a further 1 minute. Remove these from the pan onto kitchen paper.

Add the honey to the pan, warm through then add the mustard and chopped parsley.

To serve, spoon some cauliflower puree onto the plates and drag the spoon through, then place three scallops, 3 or 4 cauliflower florets and the pancetta onto each plate, finish by spooning over the honey mustard.