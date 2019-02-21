72 new homes - and 52 jobs - on way to Whitby at Prospect Rise

A new housing development is to be launched this year in Whitby, building 72 new homes and supporting 52 jobs.

More than £8.5m will be invested into the construction of Prospect Rise, on Anchorage Way, creating 72 brand new homes, ranging from two-bedroom to five.

This new development will provide work for a number of disciplines, from construction trades such as bricklayers, electricians and landscapers through to head office support

positions.

In addition to contributing to the regional job market, Barratt Developments Yorkshire

East will also continue to support the local environments in which it builds.

During 2018 alone, 84,420 trees and shrubs were planted or retained on developments and 97% of construction waste was recycled.

A further 7.2 hectares of green space was created through publicly accessible open space and private gardens, equivalent to around 273 tennis courts.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We’re very pleased to be able to contribute to the local economy in Whitby and support a wealth of jobs across the region.

“We’re excited to be creating Prospect Rise and are committed to investing in and supporting our local tradesmen, and look forward to working with them over the next 12 months to build even more quality homes.”