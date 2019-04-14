£63,000 for gardens, parks and sport sites

Barratt Homes has launched a new development called Prospect Rise in Whitby.

The company also confirmed that the new development will contribute £37,000 towards sports facilities and £26,000 towards parks, gardens and the local Cinder Track between Whitby and Scarborough.

The development will contribute an additional £7,500 to the Mayfield Road Pedestrian Crossing.

A spokesman said: “This funding highlights Barratt’s commitment to investing in the places it builds, with Prospect Rise contributing to a total of three new Barratt Developments sites in Whitby over the past five years – bringing 267 new homes to Whitby.

“Prospect Rise offers 72 homes, including a stylish collection of two, three and four bedroom homes and apartments in a range of semi-detached, detached and terrace designs.

“Set between the coastline and North Yorkshire Moors, Prospect Rise is surrounded by stunning scenery and offers commuters easy access to the A171 to Scarborough and Middlesborough, while busy families will appreciate the nearby schools and supermarkets.”

Peter Morris, development director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, said: “As well as building homes and creating jobs, we always look to invest in and enhance our local communities, so they can develop and thrive.

“We hope these contributions will support Whitby residents and the activities they have in their neighbourhood, along with those who make their homes at the new development.

“We encourage those looking for their forever home to visit Prospect Rise and speak with a member of our sales team, who will be happy to help as best they can.”