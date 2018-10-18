£3.5m cinder track plans to be put on display in Whitby

People living in and around Whitby will be able to see for themselves plans from the borough council for a £3.5m renovation of the cinder track.

The council wants to transform the former Scarborough to Whitby rail track into a state-of-the-art amenity for cyclists and walkers.

Two meetings on the proposals were held in Scarborough last month and now Whitby residents can have their say.

The plans will be put on display at Whitby Coliseum Centre in Victoria Place on Thursday November 1 between 4pm and 6pm.

The session is described as an “informal drop-in” where people can view the draft plans, ask questions and give feedback.

Other meetings will be announced in the coming weeks.

The draft restoration plan includes a proposal to keep the current track width, introduce passing places at narrow points, and install chicanes and gates where there is the potential for speeding cyclists. Tarmac would be used in certain locations, but none in rural areas where there is no vehicular traffic.

The draft Cinder Track Restoration Plan is the culmination of years of planning by Scarborough Borough Council, which owns the 21-mile stretch of the former Scarborough to Whitby railway line.

Scarborough Council had initially considered handing over the management of the track to national cycling charity Sustrans.

However, in 2017, over 1,400 people signed a petition to ask the council to reject Sustrans’ proposals, which would have seen a hard, sealed surface installed on the path and the removal of trees and verges.

