25th Camp Colebrooke in Whitby hailed as ‘the best one yet’

Camp Colebrooke opened its doors over half-term, to young performers throughout the local area.

With an action packed week in store, directed by principal Chris Colebrooke the children were tasked with staging a 25 minute adaptation from The Tales of The Sanderson Sisters, made famous by the 1993 film, Hocus Pocus.

The cast of Hocus Pocus.

“Hocus Pocus is one of my very favourite films” said Chris.

“There are such a diverse range of characters for the children to get stuck into, allowing them to further enhance their imagination and characterisation skills.”

With dazzling dance routines choreographed by Amber Newton, the production fell on the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus and was also the 25th Camp Colebrooke, with one parent hailing the production as “the best one yet” with others labelling the casting “absolutely perfect.”

Leading the story, Romi Page, Alyyah Parkin and Rosie Young starred as The 3 Sanderson Sisters.

Thomas Newton, Ava Gildroy and Neve Bellew attempt to stop the 3 Sanderson Sisters.

“The trio have not worked together since they portrayed the Royal Family at the beginning of the year, it was nice to work with them together again, they just bounce off each other,” said Chris.

Assistant director of the production, Josh Harrison was also tasked with the job of dressing the infamous Sanderson Sisters.

“We’ve been as far as Rotherham to sort some of the costumes, Chris didn’t want any detail to be overlooked,” said Josh.

Students at Camp Colebrooke still have a busy time ahead of them, with rehearsals for their Company Show next year well under way.