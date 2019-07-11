2019 Tour de Yorkshire attracts record-breaking audience of 28 million

The 2019 Tour de Yorkshire and Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race were viewed across the globe by a record-breaking audience of 28 million.

This is an increase of 124% on the fourth edition viewing figures of 12.5m in 2018.

Tour de Yorkshire Stage 3: Bridlington to Scarborough'4 May 2019.'Rob Scott, Team Wiggins attack for the KOM on Cote de Hook House Farm.'Picture Bruce Rollinson

Both races were televised in their entirety and watched by TV viewers in 190 countries, with more media rights holders (47) and live broadcasters (13) than ever before.

The number of press articles mentioning the race also grew 12.9% year-on-year.

Independent research released today shows the race - which ran from Bridlington to Scarborough on the Saturday - boosted the county’s economy by £60m.

A total of 1.96m spectators lined the routes over the four days of action between May 2 and 5 and the economic impact study - conducted by independent research company GRASP and compiled by Leeds Beckett University - found the overall income generated was £59,852,029.

The economic impact study also showed that the majority of roadside spectators were from Yorkshire (80%) while 20% were from elsewhere in the UK and abroad.

A total of 88% of spectators questioned by researchers said they would return to the area where they watched the race as a direct result of visiting it for the Tour.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “We’re really pleased with these numbers, especially the recording breaking TV viewing figures which are more than double last year.

“There is no other event which showcases all four corners of the county to a worldwide audience on a scale like this.

“Sixty million pounds, although a drop on last year with challenging weather conditions proving a factor, still represents a massive boost to the Yorkshire economy and it’s clear from the increased press figures that interest in our races, both at home and abroad, has never been higher.

“Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme noted our Tours ‘had come of age’ this year and the crowds on the roadside were absolutely incredible once again, especially given the seriously challenging weather we experienced during three of the four days of action.”

The 2019 edition saw Chris Lawless become the first British winner of the men’s race while Marianne Vos emerged triumphant in the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race.

The eyes of the cycling world will be on Yorkshire once again between September 21 and 29 when the UCI Road World Championships take place in the county along with the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International.