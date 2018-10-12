2-for-1 entry to Flamingo Land for Halloween fun - starts this weekend

Flamingo Land launches its Halloween programme tomorrow (Saturday) - and you can get 2-for-1 entry !

A host of spooktacular activities for all the family are on offer at the zoo and theme park near Malton from Saturday October 13 to Sunday November 4.

And if one of you is wearing fiendish fancy dress, you can take advantage of a 2-for-1 admission offer.

Book online here using the code SPOOKY18. In return, you will receive a voucher by email that must be presented on arrival.

This voucher entitles you to one free standard admission when you purchase one standard admission, as long as at least one of you is wearing full Halloween fancy dress.

Plus, a fancy dress competition will be held every day (October 13 to November 4) at 3pm on Riverside One’s all-weather stage, with the chance to win a family day pass to Flamingo Land for 2019.

During half term, ‘The Greatest Show in Concert’ production will be on every day at Riverside One from 5pm. Tickets cost £10 per person and can be purchased at the park or online. Alternatively, you can buy a standard day ticket and enjoy full access to the park, alongside watching this unmissable production.

Firework displays will take place at 6.15pm near the pirate ship on: Wednesday October 17, Saturday October 20, Wednesday October 24 and Wednesday October 31.