17-year-old girl approached by man whilst walking home from college in Whitby

A 17-year-old girl was approached by a man after leaving her college in Whitby on Monday afternoon.

North Yorkshire Police received a report yesterday that at around 2.30pm the previous day - Monday September 16 - a 17-year-old girl was walking along the path between Airy Hill and Prospect Hill in Whitby when a man began walking alongside her.

The end of the path running from Airy Hill to Prospect Hill. PIC: Google

Police said: "He followed her to the end of the path where just before emerging from the seclusion of the path, he slapped her on her bottom.

"Despite being very frightened by the experience, the victim challenged the man before running off from him."

Police are investigating the incident and anyone who has any information that could assist their investigation is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference 12190172693.