15-year-old pooch rescued after sea wall fall in Whitby

A plucky 15-year-old pooch had a lucky escape after falling from the sea wall in Whitby onto the beach and rocks below.

Coastguard and fire crews sped to the scene after reports that the dog, a 15-year-old Spaniel called Molly, might be trapped in the rock armour on Sunday afternoon.

But on arrival, the dog was found on the beach with some injuries.

The fall reportedly occurred after the dog had been running off the lead and fallen down towards the rocks below.

Molly was rescued using a salvage sheet and lines, before being taken to the vets for a check-up.