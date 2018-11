A 14 year old boy has died after collapsing in Whitby.

Police attended to the incident at Prospect Hill after being contacted by the ambulance service at around 8pm last night (Monday).



The boy was taken to Scarborough District Hospital where, despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died.



Officers are conducting enquiries to determine the circumstances around the boy’s death.

However, his death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.